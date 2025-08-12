Repurpose An Old Jar Into A Stylish Tissue Holder For An Instantly Elevated Look
Tissue boxes are a common household item, especially in areas like the bedroom and bathroom. After all, facial tissues are important for hygiene, whether you need to blow your nose or wipe your hands. The only downside? Cardboard tissue boxes can be an eyesore, especially if you've mindfully decorated your space. This is true even if you've found a patterned box that technically matches your style, as things like logos and text might still be visible.
That's why tissue box covers are so useful. They're designed to conceal tissue boxes, ultimately improving the overall look and aesthetic. But if you'd rather save money or use what you have at home, you'll be glad to know that you can repurpose an old Mason jar into a tissue holder. This genius hack lets you store tissues without ugly cardboard boxes, and all it takes is a few simple DIY techniques and basic supplies.
How to reuse a Mason jar into a tissue holder
First, you'll need an empty 16- or 32-ounce Mason jar. Use one with a wide mouth, as it will be easier to fill than a regular-sized one. If your jar still has labels, take some time to remove adhesive residue from glass with rubbing alcohol, warm soapy water, or a citrus-based remover. Once the jar is clean and dry, open the cardboard box and remove the tissues, splitting the wad into two halves. A 16-ounce jar can store one of the halves, while a 32-ounce jar can fit most (if not all) of the box. You'll need to stack tissue halves on top of each other, but know that it might be a tight squeeze. After you've filled the jar, lift the first tissue through the opening. Your DIY holder is ready to use.
To further conceal the tissues, try altering the jar's two-piece lid. Separate the ring and metal disc, then trace the disc on a sheet of cardstock in the color or pattern of your choice. Cut out the circle, fold it in half, and snip a 1-inch slit in the center. Fold it in half again, in the opposite direction, and snip another 1-inch slit in the middle. Place the circle in the ring, screw the lid on the jar, and pull the first tissue through the hole in the center. When you grab a tissue, it will bring the next one through the hole.
Ideas for customizing your glass jar tissue holder
Though as charming as it is, this creative tissue holder can be personalized even further. For example, if you'd like a sturdier option, use a scrap piece of thick fabric instead of cardstock. Ideas include denim, corduroy, canvas, and faux or real leather. The opening in the center of the lid will hold up better to tissues moving through, especially over time. Additionally, you can secure the material to the ring with a bit of hot glue or super glue.
Feel free to get creative with the actual jar, too. If you're not a fan of clear glass, consider learning how to paint Mason jars for a wash of color and texture. This approach will also hide the tissues inside the jar. You could even create beautiful, hand-lettered labels on glass storage jars for your holder. Another idea is to wrap the jar in twine or fabric, which is a lovely alternative if you'd like to reuse the container in the future.