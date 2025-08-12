Repurpose An Old Jar Into A Stylish Tissue Holder For An Instantly Elevated Look

First, you'll need an empty 16- or 32-ounce Mason jar. Use one with a wide mouth, as it will be easier to fill than a regular-sized one. If your jar still has labels, take some time to remove adhesive residue from glass with rubbing alcohol, warm soapy water, or a citrus-based remover. Once the jar is clean and dry, open the cardboard box and remove the tissues, splitting the wad into two halves. A 16-ounce jar can store one of the halves, while a 32-ounce jar can fit most (if not all) of the box. You'll need to stack tissue halves on top of each other, but know that it might be a tight squeeze. After you've filled the jar, lift the first tissue through the opening. Your DIY holder is ready to use.

To further conceal the tissues, try altering the jar's two-piece lid. Separate the ring and metal disc, then trace the disc on a sheet of cardstock in the color or pattern of your choice. Cut out the circle, fold it in half, and snip a 1-inch slit in the center. Fold it in half again, in the opposite direction, and snip another 1-inch slit in the middle. Place the circle in the ring, screw the lid on the jar, and pull the first tissue through the hole in the center. When you grab a tissue, it will bring the next one through the hole.