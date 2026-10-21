Watch Your Roots Flourish: How Empty Candle Jars Make The Perfect Pretty Propagation Station

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You can never have too many plants. In fact, the more the merrier. That's why a propagation station is practically mandatory if you're cultivating a green thumb. Not only will the practice save you a trip to the nursery (and some cash), but you'll have the pleasure of watching roots develop and a new plant take shape — if you're working with the proper tools and sanitized garden clippers, that is. The next time you're gathering plants to propagate from cuttings, find an old candle jar to house the snippets.

Julie of Cartoules Press Greek Design turns her brand's 9-ounce candle jar into a "propagation vessel" when it comes time to multiply her indoor garden. While a small vase seems sufficient, opting for a circular, deep candle jar like the ones from Cartoules Press has its perks. For one, it's a sustainable practice that allows you to make use of an accessory you might have relegated to the recycling bin. Plus, in order for roots to grow properly, you'll want to work with a deep glass that provides enough space without allowing the entire cutting to fall in. And who doesn't appreciate a little decorative flair? It's a win-win all around.