20 Gorgeous Plants You Can Easily Propagate From Cuttings

As much fun as it is to visit the garden store, you can actually create an endless supply of your favorite outdoor and indoor plants by propagating them yourself. That vibrant rose, impressive dogwood, and stunning snake plant can live on forever when you follow a few simple rules of propagation. And while not every plant is easy to recreate, even the palest of green thumbs can grow copies of their favorites from the cuttings or leaves of these 20 gorgeous indoor and outdoor species.

Whether your goal is to fill your garden with fresh color each season or spawn the perfect gifts for friends and family, propagating these plants takes only a little bit of effort. There are two basic methods of plant propagation — soil and water. Soil propagation works well for outdoor showstoppers like your favorite roses and lovely herbs like rosemary, where simply taking a softwood cutting in spring and planting in the right soil will yield you new copies for your collection. Soil propagation is also easy for succulents, where an entirely new plant can grow from one, carefully-removed leaf.

Water propagation is equally straightforward, and works well for popular and pretty houseplants like begonias and prayer plants. Just make a clean cut below a "node" (where leaves attach) of these plants, and place your cutting directly in fresh water. Put it in a sunny spot, keep the water fresh, and wait for roots to develop.