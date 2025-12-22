Don't Sleep On The Little-Known Benefits Of Keeping A Snake Plant Next To Your Bed

What makes the snake plant good for the bedroom is that it gets to work when you hit the sack. It opens its pores at night to release oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide. If you generally sleep in a closed-up bedroom, the carbon dioxide you exhale can build in your room as you sleep, and too much CO2 can make you drowsy and cause headaches. Fortunately, these plants may be able to decrease the room's buildup of carbon dioxide as you sleep. Snake plants also release moisture into the air at night, which benefits anyone dealing with nighttime allergies. At the same time, the snake plant can absorb some of the other bad stuff in your bedroom air, including common household air pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene.

But don't expect miracles. The benefits of snake plants and other indoor plants, often cited from a 1989 NASA study, tend to be exaggerated on social media. Still, having a snake plant in your sleeping space can give the air you breathe a nice boost, so it might be worth adding a few of these striking plants to your bedside, especially since caring for snake plants is a breeze. Use caution if you cuddle up with your pets, however, as snake plants are toxic to cats and dogs.