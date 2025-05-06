16 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants You Don't Need A Green Thumb To Grow

Houseplants should be easy to care for. This isn't a matter of your limited time or ability, but the fact that any potted indoor plant without the right disposition will have a tough time in the unnatural temperature, light, airflow, and humidity of the average home. As a result, many common houseplants are good for beginners. If you don't think you have a knack for plant care, try these agreeable and tolerant options.

There are a handful of aspects that make an indoor plant easy to care for. They shouldn't be overly fussy about water (which they have no natural source of) or light (usually limited inside a home). Or, if they are fussy, it's ideal that they prefer little light and less water... just in case. They will thrive in the stable temperature and humidity levels common to modern homes. They are houseplants that are sure to impress. And, ideally, they won't be subject to issues that might be caused by inexperienced growers, like underwatering or overfertilization. Some are, alas, toxic to pets, though we've noted a few that are non-toxic and pet-friendly.