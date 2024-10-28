The Relaxing Scent That Will Keep Mosquitoes Away From Your Yard & Garden
Your yard and garden should both be places for rest and relaxation at home, but it can become difficult to enjoy these areas if mosquitoes are visiting them frequently. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to repel mosquitoes and keep them out of your hair — literally. A common scent that may help keep mosquitoes away is lavender. A 2019 scientific study at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences found that lavender essential oil had an 80% repellency rate. It's believed that the scent works by overwhelming a mosquito's sense of smell and masking the human scent.
Lavender is thought to be one of the best plants for repelling mosquitoes and it's often recommended that you add some of it to your yard and garden to repel them and feel more at ease around your home. Although lavender essential oil has been shown to be useful for repelling mosquitoes, the plant itself may not be as effective — most recommendations are based on anecdotal reports. There are a few ways you may be able to make use of this scent, so consider the different options and their effectiveness carefully before deciding how to use it.
Using lavender to repel mosquitoes in your yard and garden
There are a few ways that lavender may help repel mosquitoes in the yard and garden. One of the most recommended options is to simply grow and maintain lavender in these areas. However, there is some debate over whether the plant itself is as effective as using a concentrated lavender essential oil. Fortunately, if you want to try planting it, lavender will also look great when added to the yard. Keep in mind that potted lavender plants may work as well as can simply hanging some dried lavender up as a repellent. As an added bonus, lavender plants can also help attract pollinators. It may bring bumblebees to your yard and is one of the many flowers that attract hummingbirds as well.
Aside from growing lavender, you can also simply use a lavender essential oil and apply it to your clothes or body when you want to repel them. One way to do this is to create a spray using lavender oil. Simply mix 30 to 40 drops of lavender oil with around 3 tablespoons of water in a small spray bottle. Use it as a bug repellent when you spend time in the yard or garden. You can also make a rub-on insect repellent instead. To do this, add 1 to 2 drops of lavender oil to around 2 tablespoons of a carrier oil such as coconut oil or avocado oil. Then, apply the mixture to your skin when you go outside.