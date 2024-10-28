The Relaxing Scent That Will Keep Mosquitoes Away From Your Yard & Garden

Your yard and garden should both be places for rest and relaxation at home, but it can become difficult to enjoy these areas if mosquitoes are visiting them frequently. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to repel mosquitoes and keep them out of your hair — literally. A common scent that may help keep mosquitoes away is lavender. A 2019 scientific study at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences found that lavender essential oil had an 80% repellency rate. It's believed that the scent works by overwhelming a mosquito's sense of smell and masking the human scent.

Lavender is thought to be one of the best plants for repelling mosquitoes and it's often recommended that you add some of it to your yard and garden to repel them and feel more at ease around your home. Although lavender essential oil has been shown to be useful for repelling mosquitoes, the plant itself may not be as effective — most recommendations are based on anecdotal reports. There are a few ways you may be able to make use of this scent, so consider the different options and their effectiveness carefully before deciding how to use it.