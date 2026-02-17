Create A DIY Plant Propagation Station Using An Item Everyone Throws In The Trash
There are so many brilliant ways to reuse old containers around your home, so there's no need to throw them in the trash. The next time your household finishes a carton of eggs, hold onto it and keep the plastic out of local landfills. A repurposing hack for propagating plants is among the smart ways to use egg cartons around a home and garden. With the right prepwork, an egg carton is the perfect shelter for multiple plant cuttings or seeds to thrive.
This is a much better use of the plastic carton than tossing it in the trash with other used food containers. Although many plastics are recyclable, less than 10% are actually recycled. Repurposing the egg carton yourself ensures it's used to its fullest extent before being thrown away. It also keeps gardeners from purchasing novelty propagation stations when there are more creative and practical DIY methods for propagating plants. You can start all kinds of plants in this station, from ornamental houseplants to harvestable products.
The pros and cons of a plastic egg carton propagation station
Decorative propagation stations are pretty to look at, but most designs don't house nearly as many plants as an egg carton. The more cuttings and seeds you start, the more likely you are to have a high success rate. This is one of the many benefits of starting new plants in egg cartons. Another pro is that the plastic is transparent, making it easy to monitor each cutting or seed. Keeping watch is important throughout the propagation process so you can spot early signs of mold.
Mold is a risk, since propagated cuttings need humidity to reduce water loss, and seedlings need it to thrive. When the egg carton is closed, it emulates a mini greenhouse and retains moisture. When plants start to sprout, you can also use the top half of the container as a catch-tray for water. The only caveat is that there isn't much room for root growth, so plants must be transplanted shortly after sprouting.
How to transform an egg carton into a DIY plant propagation station
Transforming an egg carton into a propagation station is easy, since it's already divided for individual seeds and cuttings. If you have a tri-fold plastic egg carton, you're in luck. This is the perfect container to make a self-watering seed starter station. Cut off the flat top with a pair of scissors, and save it to use as the bottom water tray. Unfold the other two pieces of the egg carton, and poke tiny holes in the top and bottom. This provides ventilation and drainage. Fill each bottom cell with soil, sprinkle in the seeds, and you're ready to go.
Keep in mind that you can also do this DIY with a standard plastic egg carton, even if it doesn't have three folds. The only difference is that you won't have an additional lid to use as the automatic waterer or drainage tray. Therefore, you must repurpose another household item to stop plants from leaking water.