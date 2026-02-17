Create A DIY Plant Propagation Station Using An Item Everyone Throws In The Trash

There are so many brilliant ways to reuse old containers around your home, so there's no need to throw them in the trash. The next time your household finishes a carton of eggs, hold onto it and keep the plastic out of local landfills. A repurposing hack for propagating plants is among the smart ways to use egg cartons around a home and garden. With the right prepwork, an egg carton is the perfect shelter for multiple plant cuttings or seeds to thrive.

This is a much better use of the plastic carton than tossing it in the trash with other used food containers. Although many plastics are recyclable, less than 10% are actually recycled. Repurposing the egg carton yourself ensures it's used to its fullest extent before being thrown away. It also keeps gardeners from purchasing novelty propagation stations when there are more creative and practical DIY methods for propagating plants. You can start all kinds of plants in this station, from ornamental houseplants to harvestable products.