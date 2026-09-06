Sharpen These 12 Tools To Keep Them Working As Good As New

The thing about bladed tools is that they are actually safer and more effective when they are sharp than when they are dull. A blunt blade requires more work to use for its purpose. This added effort increases the potential for accidents. Sharp blades, by contrast, can cut with relative ease, requiring less force and thereby being safer to use. In order to keep your bladed tools working like new, you need to be committed to sharpening them.

There are a wide variety of everyday tools that need frequent sharpening. Outdoor tools like shovels and chainsaws, as well as woodworking tools like chisels and saw blades, all require sharpening in order to work effectively. There are also common indoor tools like kitchen knives and scissors that need to be sharpened on a regular basis.

There are many different tools you might use to sharpen these blades. Everything from sharpening stones to bench grinders or angle grinders can be used on the tools we're about to list. We'll tell you what sharpening techniques work best for each tool, why you should keep them sharp, and how often you should be sharpening to keep them working excellently.