Bench Grinder Or Angle Grinder: Which Tool Sharpens Better?

It's a complicated question, or we wouldn't need to ask it: Is a bench grinder or an angle grinder better for sharpening metal implements, from mower blades to chisels to pocketknives? These are completely different tools with different uses ... at least when you use them safely. And the answer is that, generally speaking, a bench grinder is the right choice for most sharpening operations, though there are some exceptions to the rule.

An angle grinder is a high-speed portable device that typically accepts different wheels for different operations, including cutting metal, grinding and smoothing various surfaces, rust and paint removal, and polishing. As you might have already guessed, angle grinders are used at some non-zero angle. Conversely, a bench grinder is fixed in place and runs at a slower speed, though it performs many of the same operations (smoothing, polishing, removing rust) specifically for small parts that can be brought to the grinding wheel. Notably, it's ideal for sharpening drill bits and tools like chisels.

Let's look at some generalizations about the two tools, then dig into specifics. A bench grinder, being fixed in place, is suitable for portable workpieces, including smaller objects. An angle grinder is highly portable, and it's better for cleaning up and removing material from a fixed-position workpiece. This makes the tool more suitable for large surfaces, which doesn't usually include sharpening processes. Finally, bench grinders usually operate at much slower speeds (1,700 to 3,450 rpm) than angle grinders (which start at around 5,000 rpm for big industrial brands and top out at around 11,000 rpm for smaller models and machines used for cutting).