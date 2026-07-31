Skip Metal Files: There's An Easier Way To Sharpen A Chainsaw In Minutes
No longer just for loggers and arborists, chainsaws now come in cordless and handheld versions that even beginners can use confidently. Despite their utility for cutting logs, branches, and even dimensioned wood, chainsaws do have one drawback: The cutters on the chain dull very quickly, especially when the user slips and the saw bites into dirt, nails, or anything that isn't wood. This necessitates frequent sharpening, and now there's a tool that makes this job easier than ever before.
The Electric Chainsaw Sharpener from Chicago Electric, available from Harbor Freight, is a bench-top grinder that looks a little like a compound miter saw, and it gets high marks from users like YouTubers Tinker Forward and Straight Arrow Repair. Tinker Forward claims to be able to sharpen a chain in two minutes when using it. That's a lot faster than other common ways to sharpen a chainsaw, and because the chain is fixed in the tool, there's little danger of slipping, like when using a handheld power sharpening tool.
Because it's a bench-top tool that needs to be fixed to a stable surface, this isn't the ideal tool to take onto a job, but it's perfect for at-home work. People who work out in the field can also benefit by using it to sharpen several chains at once and bringing them to the job to ensure they always have a sharp one ready to use.
Bench-mounted chainsaw features that improve accuracy and ease of use
The Chicago Electric bench-top sharpener features a rolling track for the chain mounted on a locking swivel base that you can set at the angle the cutters on your chain need. You can also adjust the angle of the grinding wheel to match the pitch angle of the cutters. The sharpening procedure is as simple as lowering the blade to sharpen each cutter in turn while you advance the chain on the rolling track using plastic knobs. A metal stop or pawl prevents the chain from moving backward in the track, and a spring-loaded clamp, operated by a cable‑type handle on the grinder, secures the chain while the grinder is working. If set up properly, your chances of slipping or grinding at the wrong angle are reduced significantly more than when using a file.
The direction of the cutters alternates along a standard chain, and to handle this, you simply rotate the swivel base. A typical procedure would be to sharpen all the cutters that face in one direction, then reverse the angles of the swivel base and grinder, and do the rest. This feature is what allows you to sharpen a chain in two minutes, as Tinker Forward claims.
This tool must be bolted to a stable surface, such as a workbench or even a piece of plywood, and Tinker Forward points out one caution when setting it up. The swivel base has to hang out from the surface on which the tool is sitting to give the chain room to hang down. Apparently the instructions don't mention this, so beware.