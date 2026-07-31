Skip Metal Files: There's An Easier Way To Sharpen A Chainsaw In Minutes

No longer just for loggers and arborists, chainsaws now come in cordless and handheld versions that even beginners can use confidently. Despite their utility for cutting logs, branches, and even dimensioned wood, chainsaws do have one drawback: The cutters on the chain dull very quickly, especially when the user slips and the saw bites into dirt, nails, or anything that isn't wood. This necessitates frequent sharpening, and now there's a tool that makes this job easier than ever before.

The Electric Chainsaw Sharpener from Chicago Electric, available from Harbor Freight, is a bench-top grinder that looks a little like a compound miter saw, and it gets high marks from users like YouTubers Tinker Forward and Straight Arrow Repair. Tinker Forward claims to be able to sharpen a chain in two minutes when using it. That's a lot faster than other common ways to sharpen a chainsaw, and because the chain is fixed in the tool, there's little danger of slipping, like when using a handheld power sharpening tool.

Because it's a bench-top tool that needs to be fixed to a stable surface, this isn't the ideal tool to take onto a job, but it's perfect for at-home work. People who work out in the field can also benefit by using it to sharpen several chains at once and bringing them to the job to ensure they always have a sharp one ready to use.