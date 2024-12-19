The Best Chainsaws For Beginners That Won't Break The Bank

Chainsaws are super handy to have in your DIY toolbox, but some people are a bit put off by them. Admittedly, the traditional chainsaw is gas-powered and noisy. They will wake up your whole neighborhood, to say nothing of them spewing 2-cycle oil-rich exhaust as if it were a mosquito fogger. Additionally, it probably goes without saying that using a chainsaw can be dangerous if not done with care. However, in the last few years a newer breed of chainsaw has — for many people — replaced that internal combustion engine standby of old, especially when it comes to the market of first-time buyers: Electric chainsaws, both corded and cordless.

If you are a beginner, a corded electric chainsaw is likely your best bet. Not only do electric chainsaws have the benefit of always being ready (no gas to find or mix with 2-cycle oil), but they are lighter and easier to handle. And while there will always be a market for people who hate cords, the average homeowner will be best served by the corded variety, which is a pretty nifty choice aside from needing to be plugged into an electrical outlet at all times. Corded chainsaws are more powerful than their cordless cousins, and maintenance for these saws is minor, as it primarily involves making sure there is chainsaw oil in the tool (and a bit of cleanup after use).

That said, if you're a would-be chainsaw owner looking for your first purchase, we'll give you all the options. And while we're definitely going to recommend a corded electric number to get you started, we'll also give you some corded and gas models.