5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's For Fall 2026
If you're looking to add to or upgrade your tool collection this fall, check out what Lowe's has to offer before the season's out. They have a broad assortment of DeWalt tools currently on sale that could be perfect for leveling up your DIY game. These discounts run all September 2026 through most of October, with some continuing into early November. Of course, availability may vary, so knowing about these deals early is your advantage.
In business since the mid-1920s, and owned by Stanley Black & Decker since 1960, DeWalt has become an iconic tool brand with a signature yellow-and-black design that stands out in the tool sections at Lowe's. The manufacturer offers products for both professional and home use. These include power drills, shop vacuums, angle grinders, circular saws, hammers, and even outdoor equipment like lawnmowers.
Of course, these tools often command a premium. It's not uncommon for a DeWalt tool, like a cordless drill, to cost over $150 with similar products by brands like Ryobi or Kobalt costing less. Which is why these 5 fall discounts at Lowe's — some as much as $100 off — could be worth taking advantage of.
Sharpen and cut with a cordless angle grinder
Whether you're using it as an alternative to a bench grinder for sharpening lawn mower blades, or grinding down welds for a clean finish on metal work, an angle grinder is a must-have tool. Essentially a handheld motor that runs a spinning disc, it's is a great tool for those who value mobility and flexible functionality. And at Lowe's this fall, you can score a deal on a DeWalt XR 4.5-inch 20-volt paddle switch brushless, cordless angle grinder.
Typically sold for $279, Lowe's has this tool on sale at $229 through October 31, 2026. Part of DeWalt's next generation of XR series tools, the angle grinder is powered via a 20-volt battery that is, unfortunately, not included with the purchase. However, if you already own a DeWalt XR tool, the batteries are interchangeable. The power output of this product is 1,640 MWO (max watts out) and 9,000 RPM (revolutions per minute), with adjustable speed control.
The tool also comes with some innovative safety measures such as overload protection, an emergency brake at the base of the handle, and an anti-rotation system which turns the tool off if it senses too much excessive rotation on either the blade or what is being cut. Of course, hand, eye, and face protection are always recommended when using power tools.
Achieve DIY and renovation goals with this two-tool combo kit
Anyone who has ever done extensive DIY or home renovations knows the value of cordless drills and impact drivers when tackling screws in wood, metal, or concrete with ease. Usually these tools are purchased separately, but the DeWalt power tool combo kit includes both a 20-volt cordless drill and a 20-volt impact driver. This product typically costs $239 at Lowe's, but you can save $60 through October 31, getting the entire kit for $179.
Unlike the aforementioned angle grinder, this combo kit comes with all the essentials. Included alongside the drill and the impact driver are two 20-volt batteries, a battery charger, and a soft case to hold everything. The cordless drill and impact driver are both rated for lumber and masonry applications. The impact driver motor also produces 1,400 inch-pounds of torque — plenty of power for every day fastening jobs, dealing with hard-to-remove screws or bolts, or driving lag bolts into lumber for deck repairs.
While the kit does not come with additional drill bits or heads, the two batteries are part of DeWalt's 20-volt MAX system, which makes them compatible with several other cordless tools the company makes. There is also a 3-year limited warranty on the kit with 1 year of service and a 90-day money back guarantee included.
A Stealthsonic shop vac helps keep your space clean
A good wet/dry shop vacuum is an essential tool for homeowners, whether deep cleaning a house or tidying up a garage or workshop. Unlike your average Hoover, a shop vac has a particularly strong motor designed to suction up both large debris and standing water, making it handy to tackle big messes. The DeWalt Stealthsonic 9 gallon shop vac is on sale at Lowe's this fall for only $99 until November 4, down from its regular price of $129.
The vacuum is powered by a 5-horsepower motor that sucks debris into a 6, 9, 12, or 16-gallon reservoir. Only the 9- and 16-gallon versions are on sale, however (check back periodically, as this may change). The motor has been designed to ensure quieter operation, which the product specs place below 65 decibels. Since even regular vacuums average 65 to 75 dB and some shop vacs top out at 94 dB or more (the same as a lawnmower), this seems pretty significant, especially if it's used frequently, or around people or animals. In fact, YouTuber Soundproof Guide ranks the Stealthsonic as the quietest shop vac on the market. The vac is also equipped with a thick rubber handle, large on/off switch, rubber casters, and a 10-foot retractable extension cord.
Also included are a wide range of accessories: A 7-foot hose with two extension wands, floor brush, utility nozzle, crevice nozzle, round brush, washable filter, and an accessory storage bag. The bottom of the reservoir features a plug for easy drainage. At Lowe's, the Stealthsonic sports 4.5 stars out of 5 with more than 1,700 reviews. According to one customer, the shop vac a "game changer ... the only one that I don't feel relieved when I finally turn it off."
Keep everything charged with the 20-volt battery two-pack
It is always good to have extra batteries around, whether it's because one battery ran out of juice on a long job, or you're using multiple tools for one task and are tired of switching out power packs. This is especially true if you can get a deal on a two-pack like the 20-volt DeWalt batteries currently on sale at Lowe's.
This battery kit is on sale through October 16 for $179, which is $100 off the original $279 price. Each battery is a 20-volt maximum charge, 6 amperage hour lithium ion battery. They are compatible with the entire range of DeWalt's 20-volt MAX tool series, including the aforementioned cordless drill and impact driver kit, as well as over 300 other tools.
The one downside to this deal is that the batteries do not come with a charger. If you already have a DeWalt 20-volt charger, this isn't an issue. However, if you're buying your first DeWalt products, you will need to purchase the 20-volt dual charging station for an additional $129, and is not currently on sale.
Nab a cordless circular saw for under $100
If you value portability, a cordless circular saw is going to be of great value to you. They are something of a speciality for DeWalt, as the company first came to prominence when Raymond DeWalt invented the circular-bladed radial arm saw in the 1920s. The XTREME 5 ⅜-inch cordless brushless circular saw is a small but sturdy saw that can handle a wide variety of household and workshop tasks. you have between now and November 4 to get one for $99 at Lowe's.
Discounted $70 from its original $169 asking price, this circular saw is part of DeWalt's subcompact XTREME 12-volt series, intentionally built to be highly portable (it's lightweight for a circular saw at 4.9 pounds) and compatible with any of DeWalt's smaller 12-volt batteries. It can bevel between 90 degrees and 45 degrees, with a 1¾-inch cut depth for the former and a 1¼-inch cut depth for the latter.
One key feature is the electric brake which stops the blade immediately once you disengage the saw trigger. The saw also has a built-in rafter hook for easy storage, and an allen wrench pocket for changing out blades. It does not, however, come with a battery or charger. You will need to purchase those separately.