5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's For Fall 2026

If you're looking to add to or upgrade your tool collection this fall, check out what Lowe's has to offer before the season's out. They have a broad assortment of DeWalt tools currently on sale that could be perfect for leveling up your DIY game. These discounts run all September 2026 through most of October, with some continuing into early November. Of course, availability may vary, so knowing about these deals early is your advantage.

In business since the mid-1920s, and owned by Stanley Black & Decker since 1960, DeWalt has become an iconic tool brand with a signature yellow-and-black design that stands out in the tool sections at Lowe's. The manufacturer offers products for both professional and home use. These include power drills, shop vacuums, angle grinders, circular saws, hammers, and even outdoor equipment like lawnmowers.

Of course, these tools often command a premium. It's not uncommon for a DeWalt tool, like a cordless drill, to cost over $150 with similar products by brands like Ryobi or Kobalt costing less. Which is why these 5 fall discounts at Lowe's — some as much as $100 off — could be worth taking advantage of.