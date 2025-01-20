Level Up Your Next DIY With 5 Exciting DeWalt Tools That You've Never Heard Of

DeWalt is an impressive company. You can buy everything from ink pens to report-writing software to $5,800 workshop cabinets flying the signature yellow and black DeWalt colors. But it's in the stainless steel tumblers and Bluetooth speakers that you get a complete sense of what the brand means to consumers. For some, DeWalt is a lifestyle.

Maybe it's about the intersection of working-class roots and quality. With its focus on commercial and industrial-quality products, and with prices that are appropriately high but not breathtaking, DeWalt signifies Middle America. That DeWalt tumbler says you're affluent enough to buy DeWalt tools, smart enough to choose those over ridiculously expensive options like Festool, and hard-working enough to require top quality.

Of course, when you think about the brand, your mind's eye turns directly to power tools — probably impact drivers or battery-operated saws. But part of being a top-notch tool company supplying real builders means offering some highly specialized tools that the average DIYer might not even be aware of. For example, we considered including two great DeWalt tools for this list — their Flexvolt pipe threader and their 20V MAX stapler for electrical cable like Romex — but decided those might be a bit too specialized for most homeowners. Instead, we're going to teach you about some lesser-known but still user-friendly tools to add to your DeWalt collection, which will bring new ease, quality, and refinement to your next DIY project.