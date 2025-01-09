How To Build Your New Patio Out Of Pallets

If you're looking for your next home improvement project, a backyard patio is a good way to go. It's widely considered a smart upgrade that adds value and aesthetic appeal to your home. After all, a nice place to sit is going to up your likelihood of really enjoying all your outdoor space has to offer. Though adding a patio might be an easy decision, the cost of doing so can be prohibitive. The average price to add a backyard patio is about $3,800, which is more than a pretty penny. If you're dead set on a high-quality patio but can't afford that amount, you may have to sit this one out. However, if you're up for a more short-term solution, a DIY pallet patio could be your perfect backyard solution.

It's possible to build your own outdoor patio for around $100, making it a much more affordable option. While there are different ways to personalize or enhance this project, the basic process is quite easy to follow. The DIY patio requires few materials, with one DIY option that doesn't require any tools at all. Your ultimate design for this project will be based on your personal preferences, but the main items you'll need regardless are pallets, a shovel, a drill, and some screws.