How To Build Your New Patio Out Of Pallets
If you're looking for your next home improvement project, a backyard patio is a good way to go. It's widely considered a smart upgrade that adds value and aesthetic appeal to your home. After all, a nice place to sit is going to up your likelihood of really enjoying all your outdoor space has to offer. Though adding a patio might be an easy decision, the cost of doing so can be prohibitive. The average price to add a backyard patio is about $3,800, which is more than a pretty penny. If you're dead set on a high-quality patio but can't afford that amount, you may have to sit this one out. However, if you're up for a more short-term solution, a DIY pallet patio could be your perfect backyard solution.
It's possible to build your own outdoor patio for around $100, making it a much more affordable option. While there are different ways to personalize or enhance this project, the basic process is quite easy to follow. The DIY patio requires few materials, with one DIY option that doesn't require any tools at all. Your ultimate design for this project will be based on your personal preferences, but the main items you'll need regardless are pallets, a shovel, a drill, and some screws.
Follow these basic steps for your pallet patio
The general steps to build any DIY pallet patio start with leveling the desired location for your patio. Simply use a shovel to scrape away that top layer. It's often recommended to have a small slope of about one inch for every 4 to 8 feet to help water drain so do your best to add that grading into your cleared section. Once you've cleared and sloped your ground you can lay your pallets on top. If you want to go the really easy route on this project, simply slap a piece of plywood on top of your pallets, throw a rug over it all, and that's it! You've got a deck that will get the job done for a short period of time.
However, if you desire a more in-depth project that will give you a sturdier patio, then before you lay your pallets, you'll need to add an underlayment. This underlayment will keep grass and weeds from growing up into your deck. Next, add your pallets and use some wood (slats from unused pallets, fence pickets, or whatever you have that works) to frame the sides of your pallets and build the patio's top. This step will leave you with a more finished look for your patio. Lastly, consider durable paint or staining to add some weather protection. A nice coat of paint or stain will leave you with an eye-catching finished project.
Pull the entire space together with accessories
Once your patio is built, you can kick it up a notch with outdoor furniture and decor ideas. A table and chairs are obvious necessities so you can sit and enjoy your space, but consider adding more homey touches. Throw pillows, rugs, and lighting — like Brightown outdoor string lights – are a simple way to make the space feel cozy and inviting.
Next, you could add some patio covers that are both useful and aesthetically pleasing. There are a lot of creative patio cover ideas for any budget that can provide shade and weather protection for your furniture.
Lastly, spice up the entire backyard with decor that's incorporated with the patio. These can truly be simple touches like building an easy walkway for covering muddy paths that leads up to the patio, or something a little more involved like cutting out a section of the patio to place a firepit. Your new DIY patio, plus these design additions, can take your backyard from barely used to a relaxing space you won't want to leave.