Dollar Tree's New September 2026 Home Finds: Top 8 Items To Buy This Month
Summer temperatures might still be hanging around in September, and the leaves on the trees might still be green, but new arrivals at your local Dollar Tree are definitely shifting to match the upcoming seasons. For starters, there are plenty of autumn and Halloween-style decor and dishware items on the store's shelves this month, like harvest-themed serving trays, holiday soap dispensers, and seasonal tabletop centerpieces. There are even a handful of inexpensive products you can get now that will get you geared up for December holidays. A few of these will help if you're planning on trying out fun Dollar Tree DIYs for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget.
Dollar Tree is also always adding new items to its lineup for the home no matter the season or temperature. Organizing tools, such as bins designed for the refrigerator, are worth a look this month, as are a number of countertop storage finds. You'll find other picks that have made this list with a similarly high level of functional value, and as with most of Dollar Tree's offerings, they're all priced at $5 or less. Note that some of these products are in-store deals only, not available for delivery. And of course, availability may vary throughout September.
Storage Essentials fridge bin
Looking for another Dollar Tree solution that will add extra storage to your fridge? Getting a few plastic bins to set on shelves is a good start: It makes it much easier to sort and locate food, condiments, or drinks. You can get these products from all sorts of home goods retailers, but Dollar Tree's $1.50 Storage Essentials fridge bins are definitely one of the least expensive options. Use them to sort and store fruits and veggies or soda cans. They're handy for snacks and jars in your pantry, too.
Harvest Theme compartment trays
Fall often features lots of house parties and holiday get-togethers, so picking up handy, themed dishware for these events is never a bad idea. Dollar Tree's Harvest Theme compartment trays are a budget-friendly option — they're $1.50 each — and they feature divided sections, making it easy to serve up chips, veggies, and dips. There are different designs, including autumn leaves that still look nice come Thanksgiving, and orange or white pumpkins perfect for Halloween.
Premier pillowcase cover sets
Getting a new set of pillowcases is an underrated way to quickly refresh your bedroom's aesthetic: New linens bring in visual variety with little effort on your part. Dollar Tree's Premier pillowcase cover sets aren't the cheapest items in the store, but at $5 per pair, they're still more affordable than most other retailers. There are multiple looks, from leaves and florals to stripes and solid colors (selections vary by store). You'll find an emphasis on classic, neutral vibes, so they should blend in with most design styles.
Cable knit embossed mug
Dollar Tree's cable knit embossed mugs are back on the New Arrivals shelf for the season, and showcase woven sweater-style embossed patterns that can put you in a cozy mindset each time you're sipping a steaming hot cup of tea or cocoa. They are currently priced at $1.50 each, and come in red, white, or green. Together, they might put you in mind for Christmas. However, you could get a set of these cups in your favorite color, so they don't look so overtly like holiday decor.
Closet Essentials floral-themed grommet storage box
Fabric storage cubes are multi-function solutions for closet organization that many people rely on thanks to how budget-friendly they are. These boxes don't have to be just about practical value: They can feature fun patterns and colors that can save linen closet space and enhance your bedroom. Dollar Tree's newest Closet Essentials floral-themed grommet storage box, for example, has an exterior with a high wow factor. It features a dark-blue base with white flowers on the outside, resembling vintage wallpaper, and could make a nice accent piece in either a modern or traditional home.
Halloween-themed hand soap dispensers
If you're ready to begin this year's spooky season a bit early, Dollar Tree's Halloween-themed hand soap dispensers could be a worthy pick-up for your kitchen or bath. There are four familiar shapes to choose from — Jack-o'-lantern, skull, ghost, and Frankenstein's monster — each a different color. The dispensers cost $1.50 each, and come pre-loaded with scented soaps. Distribute them throughout your home for instant Halloween vibes (and clean hands).
Seasonal Collection tabletop decor
Decorating your home's interior to match the changing color of the leaves outside can be as simple as choosing a new centerpiece for your dining room table. The Seasonal Collection tabletop decor products from Dollar Tree are budget-friendly options that can dress up hallway consoles or dress up a kitchen island. Available in three distinct designs, they all feature a mix of faux plants within a metallic-looking, pumpkin-shaped frame. Go a bit more subdued with white flowers or enjoy bolder harvest colors.
Standard Essentials gray dust pan
There are lots of cleaning supplies that are always worth buying at Dollar Tree, because the store does a solid job of covering the basics. The Standard Essentials rubber-lined gray dust pan that the Dollar Tree now carries, for example, is just the sort of item that can be useful all around the house. They feature a rubber edge that helps you gather up dust and debris without leaving small particles behind. Measuring 11 inches across and costing $1.50 each, you might consider stashing one in each room for convenience.