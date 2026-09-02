Dollar Tree's New September 2026 Home Finds: Top 8 Items To Buy This Month

Summer temperatures might still be hanging around in September, and the leaves on the trees might still be green, but new arrivals at your local Dollar Tree are definitely shifting to match the upcoming seasons. For starters, there are plenty of autumn and Halloween-style decor and dishware items on the store's shelves this month, like harvest-themed serving trays, holiday soap dispensers, and seasonal tabletop centerpieces. There are even a handful of inexpensive products you can get now that will get you geared up for December holidays. A few of these will help if you're planning on trying out fun Dollar Tree DIYs for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget.

Dollar Tree is also always adding new items to its lineup for the home no matter the season or temperature. Organizing tools, such as bins designed for the refrigerator, are worth a look this month, as are a number of countertop storage finds. You'll find other picks that have made this list with a similarly high level of functional value, and as with most of Dollar Tree's offerings, they're all priced at $5 or less. Note that some of these products are in-store deals only, not available for delivery. And of course, availability may vary throughout September.