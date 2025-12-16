The $1.50 Dollar Tree Solution For Adding Extra Storage To Your Crowded Fridge
It's truly amazing how quickly a neatly organized fridge can turn feral. Often, the reason for the chaos is that we don't have proper organization and storage systems in place to accommodate the ever-changing inventory of food (which is, admittedly, a real challenge to tackle). The worst clutter offenders are often small items that litter the shelves, getting lost amongst the assortment of larger objects but nevertheless adding significantly to the disorganization. But never fear, because Dollar Tree is here (yet again) to save your fridge from descending into disorder.
The $1.50 clip-on fridge basket can change your organization game in seconds. The clear plastic basket can accommodate and wrangle plenty of small fridge items that could be lost on shelves or in drawers otherwise. Simply slide the top clips of the fridge organizer onto the underside of a shelf to create a separate compartment for better visibility and organization. Thanks to this great Dollar Tree fridge organization trick, you can add valuable flexibility and functionality to your fridge in the blink of an eye (and for less money than a cup of coffee).
The Dollar Tree slide-on basket optimizes vertical dead space in the fridge
We all have that one fridge shelf that's mounted higher than the others to make room for extra-tall items, such as milk jugs, soda bottles, and industrial-sized condiments from Costco. What ends up happening, however, is that a few tall items take up only part of the shelf — the rest of it houses shorter items with precious dead space floating above. By sliding a clear Dollar Tree basket onto the bottom of the upper shelf, you capture that wasted, unused vertical storage space. In this scenario, you also maintain the ability to utilize the tall space behind the baskets since they're not nearly as deep as a typical fridge shelf. This can be the difference between a hot mess and a properly organized fridge — especially for those of us without small deli drawers. You could use these baskets on a shorter fridge shelf, but if there isn't enough space below the basket, you may lose access to the space behind it (which is wasted real estate).
These easily cleanable baskets are perfect for corralling small items, such as eggs, sticks of butter, deli bags of cheese and meats, string cheese and other individual cheese packs, takeout condiment packages, and veggies such as mini cucumbers. It's also great for fruits, such as berries and grapes, though you should line the bottom of the basket with a paper towel to prevent leaks through the basket's drip holes (especially for washed fruit). Run, don't walk, to the nearest Dollar Tree to snag one (or many) of these genius slide-on fridge baskets. They truly prove that clever fridge storage solutions don't have to break the bank.