The $1.50 Dollar Tree Solution For Adding Extra Storage To Your Crowded Fridge

We all have that one fridge shelf that's mounted higher than the others to make room for extra-tall items, such as milk jugs, soda bottles, and industrial-sized condiments from Costco. What ends up happening, however, is that a few tall items take up only part of the shelf — the rest of it houses shorter items with precious dead space floating above. By sliding a clear Dollar Tree basket onto the bottom of the upper shelf, you capture that wasted, unused vertical storage space. In this scenario, you also maintain the ability to utilize the tall space behind the baskets since they're not nearly as deep as a typical fridge shelf. This can be the difference between a hot mess and a properly organized fridge — especially for those of us without small deli drawers. You could use these baskets on a shorter fridge shelf, but if there isn't enough space below the basket, you may lose access to the space behind it (which is wasted real estate).

These easily cleanable baskets are perfect for corralling small items, such as eggs, sticks of butter, deli bags of cheese and meats, string cheese and other individual cheese packs, takeout condiment packages, and veggies such as mini cucumbers. It's also great for fruits, such as berries and grapes, though you should line the bottom of the basket with a paper towel to prevent leaks through the basket's drip holes (especially for washed fruit). Run, don't walk, to the nearest Dollar Tree to snag one (or many) of these genius slide-on fridge baskets. They truly prove that clever fridge storage solutions don't have to break the bank.