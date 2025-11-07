A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Is The Trick To A More Organized Fridge
We've all been there – the fridge is stocked but looks like a total disaster zone, with precariously stacked items everywhere and no rhyme or reason as to what's located where. Finding what you need or seeing what you have is nearly impossible. The most inconvenient offenders? Those pesky thin, flat packages of food that take up a ton of real estate when sitting horizontally on the shelf, especially if your fridge lacks the small deli drawer to corral them. Either they leave vertical dead space above (precious storage wasted) or get stacked haphazardly with something else, like a frustrating game of food Jenga.
Thankfully, @OrgaNatic shared on YouTube how she used a simple, affordable Dollar Tree item, a napkin holder, to wrangle these unruly, thin, and flat food containers in seconds. Already designed to hold thin, flat items upright, a napkin holder makes a great vertical organizer for non-paper goods, including those packages of sliced cheese and lunch meat that are currently creating chaos in your fridge. For this clever organizing hack, all you'll need to buy is a Dollar Tree napkin holder for only $1.25, though you can also repurpose one you already have around the house. Requiring no tools, projects, or expensive fridge organizers, this awesome renter-friendly Dollar Tree hack is a genius way to reclaim essential fridge storage space in no time and for less than the cost of a cup of Joe. Let's get organizing!
Dollar Tree napkin holder makes an efficient vertical fridge organizer
The premise of this Dollar Tree napkin holder hack is beautifully simple and requires no DIY or modification, meaning your fridge becomes more organized in mere seconds. Simply gather all of the flat packages of food that are loose and cluttering your fridge, such as sliced cheese, lunch meat, small taco-sized tortillas, and more. Place them vertically in the napkin holder so they're held upright. Slide the napkin holder onto one of your fridge shelves to wrangle all of those flat food packages into a mere 2.6-inch-wide space for the whole assortment. Plus, since the packages are stacked side by side, each item is easy to see rather than being buried and hidden under a pile of things in your fridge.
If you have many deli items or other flat packages to organize, you could purchase a second napkin holder and zip tie them together to create a vertical organizer with two sections. Alternatively, you could grab a Dollar Tree wire dish drying rack for $1.50, which is essentially like four similarly sized napkin holders already attached together. The two or four sections allow for an increased quantity of items that can be stored vertically, as well as further organization by product type in each separate section.
And there you have it — the easiest way to instantly organize and vertically store thin, flat food packages in your fridge for only $1.25 at the Dollar Tree.