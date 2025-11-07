A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Is The Trick To A More Organized Fridge

We've all been there – the fridge is stocked but looks like a total disaster zone, with precariously stacked items everywhere and no rhyme or reason as to what's located where. Finding what you need or seeing what you have is nearly impossible. The most inconvenient offenders? Those pesky thin, flat packages of food that take up a ton of real estate when sitting horizontally on the shelf, especially if your fridge lacks the small deli drawer to corral them. Either they leave vertical dead space above (precious storage wasted) or get stacked haphazardly with something else, like a frustrating game of food Jenga.

Thankfully, @OrgaNatic shared on YouTube how she used a simple, affordable Dollar Tree item, a napkin holder, to wrangle these unruly, thin, and flat food containers in seconds. Already designed to hold thin, flat items upright, a napkin holder makes a great vertical organizer for non-paper goods, including those packages of sliced cheese and lunch meat that are currently creating chaos in your fridge. For this clever organizing hack, all you'll need to buy is a Dollar Tree napkin holder for only $1.25, though you can also repurpose one you already have around the house. Requiring no tools, projects, or expensive fridge organizers, this awesome renter-friendly Dollar Tree hack is a genius way to reclaim essential fridge storage space in no time and for less than the cost of a cup of Joe. Let's get organizing!