A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Is The Trick To Clutter-Free Kitchen Cabinets
We all have that kitchen cabinet. The one overflowing with mismatched food storage containers. Some are official Tupperware, and others are old Chinese take-out containers people are loathe to throw out because they may need a bowl of that exact size someday. About once a year (or twice for the overachievers), many people may clean said cabinet out and throw away lids that don't fit anything, plastic that's permanently stained the color of spaghetti, and yes, even some of those aforementioned take-out containers because you know that you'll just order from that place again and there will always be more. Then, you may try to carefully fit all of your matching storage containers inside of one another like little Russian dolls and think to yourself, "I am never letting this cabinet get out of hand again."
This properly organized kitchen cabinet will remain so for about three days or maybe a week if you're lucky. Because without designated spots for items like plastic storage container lids, they end up getting tossed into the cabinet without a second thought (and could even fall on your head the next time you open it). That's why we love this super easy storage solution from @rachelboghos on TikTok for storing plastic lids upright in a Dollar Tree napkin holder. With an inexpensive napkin holder from Dollar Tree, you can say goodbye to that cluttered food storage container system in your kitchen cabinet.
How to organize kitchen cabinets with napkin holders
First, clear out your cabinet and lay out all of your plastic containers. Keep only what you regularly use and throw out anything that is warped, stained, or missing a lid or its corresponding container. Then, you can calculate an idea of how many napkin holders you will need — in the video, each one held around four or five lids. Just like everything else at the Dollar Tree, the napkin holder is only $1.25, so you can purchase as many as you need without breaking the bank. However, note that any vertical napkin holder will work. Plus, if you rest your smaller lids inside your larger lids, you will be able to stack more per holder.
Once your lids are stored neatly in the napkin holders, decide where you want them inside the cabinet. Make sure the spot is easily reachable for yourself and anyone else who puts dishes away, or you'll go back to chucking the lids in the cabinet willy-nilly. For easier access, consider stacking the napkin holders in a seldom-used casserole dish, which acts as a cheap substitute for installing a drawer slide.
Additional kitchen cabinet storage ideas
Other kitchen storage ideas for Tupperware lids include a metal file organizer, magazine holder, or a Spectrum plate rack. Beyond lids, these sturdier options could also be used to store cutting boards or other flat kitchenware as well. You could hang a basket over the cabinet door to hold lids and other awkward items. Of course, you can also go crazy and purchase an item actually intended for lid storage, like this chic bamboo kitchen cabinet organizer.
But what about the storage containers themselves? The best space-saving solution is to nest them with the larger bowls holding the smaller bowls, and store them next to the lids. Another potential option for kitchen storage containers is to store them with the lids on so that you don't have to find the correct lid every time you need to use it. But this is only a feasible choice if you only have two or three storage containers, or if you are blessed with a ton of extra kitchen storage to fit them. Otherwise, you'll likely need to use the Dollar Tree napkin holder hack to keep them organized.