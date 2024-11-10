A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Is The Trick To Clutter-Free Kitchen Cabinets

We all have that kitchen cabinet. The one overflowing with mismatched food storage containers. Some are official Tupperware, and others are old Chinese take-out containers people are loathe to throw out because they may need a bowl of that exact size someday. About once a year (or twice for the overachievers), many people may clean said cabinet out and throw away lids that don't fit anything, plastic that's permanently stained the color of spaghetti, and yes, even some of those aforementioned take-out containers because you know that you'll just order from that place again and there will always be more. Then, you may try to carefully fit all of your matching storage containers inside of one another like little Russian dolls and think to yourself, "I am never letting this cabinet get out of hand again."

This properly organized kitchen cabinet will remain so for about three days or maybe a week if you're lucky. Because without designated spots for items like plastic storage container lids, they end up getting tossed into the cabinet without a second thought (and could even fall on your head the next time you open it). That's why we love this super easy storage solution from @rachelboghos on TikTok for storing plastic lids upright in a Dollar Tree napkin holder. With an inexpensive napkin holder from Dollar Tree, you can say goodbye to that cluttered food storage container system in your kitchen cabinet.