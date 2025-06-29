The Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack That Keeps Kitchen Essentials Neat & Organized
The kitchen might very well be one of the most difficult spaces to organize. For starters, many kitchens lack sufficient storage space. Many items in the kitchen also come in different shapes and sizes, making them tricky to neatly stow away. So, even after you've figured out how to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all, you might still have essential items that need a home. Enter this clever organizing hack, which uses a napkin holder to store various utensils.
The idea, which was shared by That Practical Mom on YouTube, features the Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder from Dollar Tree. This is an affordable option, though it's worth noting it's only available in silver. If the finish doesn't suit your space, feel free to apply a layer of spray paint in the color of your choice. Other metallic finishes work well, but you could even go for a matte color or textured "stone" option.
How to use a napkin holder to organize kitchen utensils
After you've acquired a wire napkin holder, it's time to put it to work. Start by finding a spot on your wall to install your makeshift utensil holder. Note that the holder will be placed horizontally (i.e., with the bottom against the wall), so it will protrude slightly. With that in mind, be sure to consider nearby cabinets, as you'll want to leave some clearance for doors. Once you've found a good spot, stick two self-adhesive hooks on the wall, then place the napkin holder on the hooks. And just like that, you have an instant wall organizer.
If you're looking for extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space, add a few s-hooks to the napkin holder. This will allow you to hang items like spatulas, measuring cups, or anything that has a hole in its handle. The hooks are also useful for storing potholders and oven mitts, ensuring they're out of the way and stored neatly. You can paint the napkin holder with food-safe paints to match your kitchen's aesthetic or hang multiple on the wall for even more cooking utensil storage. Who knew a Dollar Tree napkin holder is the trick to clutter-free kitchen cabinets?