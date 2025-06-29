The Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack That Keeps Kitchen Essentials Neat & Organized

The kitchen might very well be one of the most difficult spaces to organize. For starters, many kitchens lack sufficient storage space. Many items in the kitchen also come in different shapes and sizes, making them tricky to neatly stow away. So, even after you've figured out how to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all, you might still have essential items that need a home. Enter this clever organizing hack, which uses a napkin holder to store various utensils.

The idea, which was shared by That Practical Mom on YouTube, features the Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder from Dollar Tree. This is an affordable option, though it's worth noting it's only available in silver. If the finish doesn't suit your space, feel free to apply a layer of spray paint in the color of your choice. Other metallic finishes work well, but you could even go for a matte color or textured "stone" option.