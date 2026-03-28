5 Cleaning Supplies That Are Always Worth Buying At Dollar Tree (And 3 To Avoid)

Despite the Supreme Court's recent ruling against the Trump Administration's tariffs, the prices on cleaning supplies are still, well, an absolute mess. Major manufacturers like Procter & Gamble are passing on higher prices to shoppers who are already feeling the squeeze. Many of us are thinking about where to find cheaper alternatives to keep our homes clean without breaking the bank. From deals on everyday multipurpose cleaners to perennially popular dishwashing detergents, there are several cleaning supplies that are always worth buying at Dollar Tree.

Of course, with most cleaning supplies priced under $2, there are some duds at the discount store, too. To figure out which ones are must-haves and which ones to avoid, we scoured Dollar Tree's website reviews and dozens of YouTube and TikTok haul videos. Some fans rave about a dupe for The Pink Stuff that's almost as good as the real thing when mixed with a little cheap baking soda. Others are saving a fortune with one of the newest Dollar Tree home items for 2026 that's rumored to work just as well as P&G's Tide-brand equivalent for less than half the price. Meanwhile, Dollar Tree's customers didn't hold back when a product didn't cut it despite the affordable price, so we also made sure to recap a few warnings about the company's private-label items you should probably skip.