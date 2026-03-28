5 Cleaning Supplies That Are Always Worth Buying At Dollar Tree (And 3 To Avoid)
Despite the Supreme Court's recent ruling against the Trump Administration's tariffs, the prices on cleaning supplies are still, well, an absolute mess. Major manufacturers like Procter & Gamble are passing on higher prices to shoppers who are already feeling the squeeze. Many of us are thinking about where to find cheaper alternatives to keep our homes clean without breaking the bank. From deals on everyday multipurpose cleaners to perennially popular dishwashing detergents, there are several cleaning supplies that are always worth buying at Dollar Tree.
Of course, with most cleaning supplies priced under $2, there are some duds at the discount store, too. To figure out which ones are must-haves and which ones to avoid, we scoured Dollar Tree's website reviews and dozens of YouTube and TikTok haul videos. Some fans rave about a dupe for The Pink Stuff that's almost as good as the real thing when mixed with a little cheap baking soda. Others are saving a fortune with one of the newest Dollar Tree home items for 2026 that's rumored to work just as well as P&G's Tide-brand equivalent for less than half the price. Meanwhile, Dollar Tree's customers didn't hold back when a product didn't cut it despite the affordable price, so we also made sure to recap a few warnings about the company's private-label items you should probably skip.
Ajax All-Purpose Cleaner
Available in lime, citrus, and other fresh scents, the Ajax Multipurpose Cleaner gets rave reviews from Dollar Tree customers who love how the $1.50 product cuts through dirt and grease without leaving any residue behind. "Ajax at Dollar Tree is a fantastic deal. I really like the citrus scent. It works great inside of your toilets, even if you just want to splash a little bit in, it's gonna make the whole bathroom smell fresh," according to frugal living guru Kathryn Snearly. It also gets high marks for cleaning dirty shower tiles and kitchen floors.
Washing Machine Cleaner with Deep Cleaning Formula
If your clothes smell worse after you do the laundry, your washing machine is probably full of mold. Sold in a three-pack for $1.50 each, Dollar Tree's Washing Machine Cleaner with Deep Cleaning Formula already has a dozen four- and five-star reviews from customers who say it gets rid of odors and debris even after washing gnarly pet blankets or beds. "This stuff has the same active ingredients as Tide Washing Machine Cleaner at a fraction of the cost. Highly recommend!" wrote one satisfied user.
Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid
It's hard to find cleaning supplies that consistently receive better reviews than Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid. Yes, you can find this classic product pretty much anywhere. However, the $1.50 price means it's always worth buying at Dollar Tree. It goes without saying that it does an excellent job at tackling a sink full of dishes, but reviewers say it's also ideal for getting oil stains out of clothes and bathing flea-covered fur babies. "I mean the list goes on and it makes cleaning a breeze & my life much easier! My only regret is not finding this product sooner," wrote one happy customer.
Multi-Purpose Cleaning Paste
According to several TikTokers, there's one Dollar Tree cleaning product dupe that's actually worth the hype, especially if you mix it with a little baking soda (which you can also get at the discount store). The Multi-Purpose Cleaning Paste isn't as thick as The Pink Stuff, but at just $1.50 per container compared to the $5.30 you'll spend on the name-brand cleaner, it's much more affordable. "Let it sit a little and you'll see the magic. It's fantastic!" wrote one happy customer. Others agreed, reporting that it cleaned everything from grungy stovetops to hard-water stains.
L.A.'s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Concentrated Cleaner
When it comes to L.A.'s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Concentrated Cleaner, YouTuber Evelyn Green summed it up best. "This right here is one dangerous spray, y'all," she said in a quick kitchen cleaning video. The $1.50 concentrate contains no acid, ammonia, or bleach, but still needs to be diluted before being used to remove a variety of stains from black mildew to hair dye. Over 60 Dollar Tree customers have given it a five-star rating, with many saying the cleaner works so well on so many different surfaces that it has totally replaced many of their other cleaning products.
Scrub Buddies Soap Dispensing Brush
At just $1.25, the Scrub Buddies Soap Dispensing Brush may seem like an absolute steal. But according to most of the Dollar Tree customers who've reviewed it so far, this little brush just isn't worth it. Several users complained that although the bristles do scrub well, the tool constantly leaks. That isn't the only downside. "It looked so convenient. Of course, it was a great price. [But] I found it really difficult to get the soap actually inside this brush. It was hard to open up that top part," Christina Dennis AKA The DIY Mommy said during a recent YouTube review.
Scrub Buddies Quick Eraser Sponges
Scrub Buddies Quick Eraser Sponges are another Dollar Tree cleaning supply that customers say you can do without. One online reviewer wrote, "They changed the product. Now they are thinner. I don't like the new ones at all." During a Dollar Tree cleaning supplies haul video on her YouTube channel, Amanda of fabbTV agreed that, despite their affordable $1.50 price, the sponges aren't worth it. "Even to just gently rub something, these just kind of fell apart way too quickly. I didn't care for these and probably wouldn't buy them again," she said.
Roller Sponge Mop
Surprisingly, customers report that one of Dollar Tree's most expensive cleaning supplies is also one of the worst. The $7 Roller Sponge Mop has mostly one- and two-star reviews from users who are totally unimpressed. "Terrible product. Does not wring. Waste of money," wrote one. "Complete junk," said another. Although it's advertised as allowing hands-free wringing, several people reported that it actually has no such mechanism, leaving you to squeeze out dirty water with your hands.