16 New Dollar Tree Home Finds To Check Out In 2026

One of the best things about wandering the aisles at your local Dollar Tree is that you never know exactly what treasures you're going to find. The variety store is well-known for its deep discounts on a wide range of foods, cleaning products, and party supplies. Although $1 doesn't go as far as it used to, and the company had to increase its eponymous prices to $1.25 in recent years, there are still some extremely good deals worth checking out. In 2026, new spring decorations, storage solutions, and more hit the shelves.

To find this year's must-have items, we looked at every single new product online and watched countless Dollar Tree haul videos on YouTube and TikTok to see what fans are putting in their shopping carts. With spring just around the corner, anyone excited to get back in the garden will love the new plant stands and solar lights. If you've got spring cleaning on your mind, you won't want to miss the new closet bags, plastic bins, or highly-rated washing machine deep cleaner. And for those who love a good Dollar Tree DIY, the company rolled out a few new items for you, too. All of our picks cost between $1.50 and $7, making a little splurge at Dollar Tree affordable even if 2026 has your budget tighter than ever.