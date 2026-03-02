16 New Dollar Tree Home Finds To Check Out In 2026
One of the best things about wandering the aisles at your local Dollar Tree is that you never know exactly what treasures you're going to find. The variety store is well-known for its deep discounts on a wide range of foods, cleaning products, and party supplies. Although $1 doesn't go as far as it used to, and the company had to increase its eponymous prices to $1.25 in recent years, there are still some extremely good deals worth checking out. In 2026, new spring decorations, storage solutions, and more hit the shelves.
To find this year's must-have items, we looked at every single new product online and watched countless Dollar Tree haul videos on YouTube and TikTok to see what fans are putting in their shopping carts. With spring just around the corner, anyone excited to get back in the garden will love the new plant stands and solar lights. If you've got spring cleaning on your mind, you won't want to miss the new closet bags, plastic bins, or highly-rated washing machine deep cleaner. And for those who love a good Dollar Tree DIY, the company rolled out a few new items for you, too. All of our picks cost between $1.50 and $7, making a little splurge at Dollar Tree affordable even if 2026 has your budget tighter than ever.
Pastel tinsel garland wreath
Available in yellow, green, purple, blue, and pink, the Seasonal Collection Tinsel Wreaths are an affordable way to decorate for spring. Made of an 18.58-inch steel base covered in sparkly foil tinsel and small glitter-covered eggs, the $7 decorations are the ideal size for decorating interior or exterior doors. One Dollar Tree customer raved about the overall quality, appreciating the wreath's full and attractive look. Others describe the wreath as easy to customize using other inexpensive seasonal items like carrots or bows.
Metal plant stands
More than just a decorative element, a sturdy Metal Plant Stand can keep your houseplant leaves or string of pearls off the ground so they don't get accidentally stepped on or collect dust. It's also excellent if you don't want to constantly bend over when it's time to water your thirstier species. Dollar Tree's new $7 version comes in several cheerful colors. These plant stands are constructed from iron, allowing them to stand up to indoor or outdoor conditions. Several slits cut into the tabletop allow for quick drainage while four capped legs keep things sturdy.
Decorative fairy houses
When you can't get enough of the cottagecore look, sometimes decorating with fairy lights just isn't enough. Luckily, you'll find a huge selection of whimsical Fairy Garden Miniature Houses at Dollar Tree that can be tucked anywhere you want to add a little bit of magic. Measuring around 4.5 inches wide by 2 inches tall, each $1.50 fairy house is small enough to fit on a bookshelf or inside a planter. They can also be used outside to add charm to flowerbeds or patioscapes.
Gold candle lanterns
It's hard to beat the assortment of cheap candleholders at Dollar Tree, but there's one new addition that looks way higher-end than its $3 price tag suggests. The Gold Candle Lantern Holder can be used on a lawn, tabletop, or a shepherd's hook out in the garden thanks to its thick ring. At 8.15 inches tall and 3.74 inches wide, the glass tumbler inside the lantern-style gold metal frame can shield a tea light from wind, making this find ideal if you plan to entertain outside.
Mushroom solar lights
Dollar Tree's new spring collection features several unique solar lights, but the Garden Collection Mushroom Lights are one of our favorites. It's sold as a 10-pack for $6, and the set includes a solar panel that's charged by a single AA rechargeable battery. Available in either white or multicolor strands measuring just over 12 feet long, each mushroom cap tops a thin plastic spike that can be easily pushed into the ground to illuminate a walkway, porch steps, or trees.
Weatherstripping
Weatherstripping your doors and windows is a cost-effective way to seal leaks and reduce your home's energy usage. Although it takes time and patience, the process is simple and surprisingly cheap thanks to Dollar Tree's new Tool Bench Weatherstrip Seal. It's sold in 17-foot rolls for $1.50 and is made from a 3/16-inch thick foam. To apply it, you just need to remove the paper backing before firmly pressing the glued side into place to keep insects out and cool/warm air in.
Flexible refillable lighters
Safety is important when you're lighting a simple candle or firing up the barbecue. That's one of the main reasons you may want to pick up one of Dollar Tree's new Flexible Refillable Butane Lighters. Available in red or white, the $1.50 tool has a child-resistant spring-loaded flint mechanism that starts a flame at the tip of its flexible shaft. Because you can bend it in any direction, the flexible lighter can squeeze into tight or hard-to-reach areas like a deep candle jar or a pilot light near the base of your furnace.
Closet storage bags
There are several things you need to think about before organizing any closet. Having the right kind of storage containers is critical, especially if you rotateclothes seasonally or have sentimental items. The new Closet Essentials Clear Storage Bags from Dollar Tree are an inexpensive way to protect your clothes, books, or other items. They're made of transparent polypropylene plastic with a durable iron zipper. A thick handle makes the $1.50 bags simple to pull from even the highest closet shelves, while the clear material makes it easy to keep track of what's inside.
Washing machine deep cleaner
Since washing machines can be a breeding ground for bacteria, it's a good idea to clean yours every month or so. Dollar Tree's new Washing Machine Deep Cleaner Formula has gotten several five-star ratings from customers who report that a single $1.50 pack used monthly works every bit as well as a popular name-brand cleaner that costs way more. Each box contains three tablets; simply add one to a hot water cycle once a month before leaving your machine's lid propped open so it can air out for maximum freshness.
Pastel aluminum spray bottles
There's plenty to love the gorgeous pastel colors and soft brushed finish of Dollar Tree's new Aluminum Spray Bottles. Each of them are equally perfect for hydrating houseplants or discouraging mischievous animals, and the $1.25 bottles come with your choice of a black plastic handheld spray or finger-pump style top. They're also on the smaller side, so these spray bottles can easily fit in an under-sink cabinet or on a plant stand.
Portable Bluetooth speakers
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of hitting up for new electronics. However, if you're a music fan on a really tight budget, you might want to check out the store's new 2Boom Portable Tower Bluetooth Speakers. The $7 finds weigh under a pound each and are made of red, black, or blue plastic. These battery-powered device can last up to two hours when fully charged, making them a portable option that can work just as well in a den or bathroom as on a patio or deck.
Foldable two-tiered tray
Popping into Dollar Tree makes sense if you're hosting a party and need extra paper plates, plastic trays, or disposable cups. It's also worth keeping an eye out for decorative servingware, like the new Seasonal Collection Easter Bunny-themed 2 Tier Foldable Tray. The lightweight design comes in pink, green, or white, and each tray has small round feet to prevent any scratches on delicate tabletops. Since it's both lightweight and foldable, the $5 find is easy to store when you're finished using it to display treats or decorations.
Pastel plastic bins
It's hard to find a basic storage option that's more affordable than Dollar Tree's Slotted Plastic Bins. Available in several different sizes and priced at $1.50 each, the company's boxes get generally positive reviews. Although many caution that these aren't right for heavy-duty storage, customers appreciate the boxes practicality for the price. It also seems like the many fan requests for brighter colors were received by the company loud and clear, since you'll find pink, purple, green, and other prismatic hues hitting the shelves in 2026.
LED flood light
Are you always on the lookout for affordable home items that will lower your energy bills? Ideal for indoor or outdoor spaces, Dollar Tree's new Shatter-Resistant 650 Lumen LED Flood Light Bulbs promise a 25,000-hour lifespan for $1.50 each. Although the bulbs aren't recommended for dimmer setups — and you'll need to limit your use to 120-volt circuits — the soft white light bulbs are fairly versatile, as they have a screw-type base that will work in most fixtures.
Colorful wind chimes
Wind chimes can actually be used for more than their sounds, bringing a sense of peace and tranquility to our chaotic world. And whether you prefer birds, flowers, or butterflies, Dollar Tree's new assorted wind chimes will have you anxious to spend more time outside during the spring. The lightweight design is made from colorful pressed metal shapes that hang above four twinkling chimes. This $3 garden decor item measures over two feet long, making it an eye-catching feature in any garden.
Foam pool noodles
From stopping winter drafts to making paint jobs a little less messy, we love finding genius pool noodle hacks to share with our readers. Dollar Tree has its own assortment in a bunch of new colors that are perfect for a DIY craft, tricky home improvement job, or just floating around in the pool. The $1.50 price makes the company's 47-inch foam pool noodles an affordable way to tackle your next project or have fun in the water.