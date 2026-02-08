20 Dollar Tree DIYs To Make Stunning Wall Art On A Budget
Nothing adds wow factor to a room like a stunning piece of wall art. Sure, you could grab a few cheaply framed posters, but making your own wall art means you'll have a one-of-a-kind piece that stands out and feels like you. If you're not naturally artsy, filling up your bare walls with DIY projects may seem like an intimidating (and potentially expensive) proposition. But from paper plates to polished pebbles, we think you'll be surprised at the everyday materials from Dollar Tree that can help you make stunning wall art on a budget.
There are a ton of reasons DIY decor is so popular today. Like the act of crafting itself, repurposing old canvases, poster boards, and frames laying around the house is good for your mental health. As prices continue to skyrocket, spending a little money and a lot of creativity reinterpreting Dollar Tree items makes way more sense than splurging on costly fine art pieces that aren't holding value like they used to. Plus, ever-changing micro-trends mean lots of us want to change up our home decor more frequently. It's way easier to justify making a new piece of inexpensive DIY wall art than swapping out a fancy oil painting that cost a month's wages. And the possibilities are practically endless. From nautical mirrors to gemstone backdrops, the wall art you can make on a Dollar Tree budget is limited only by your imagination.
Moody drip painted trays
Drip art is perfect for anyone who wants to create abstract wall art without picking up a paintbrush. Start by pouring Dollar Tree's Rich Art Acryology Premium Acrylic Paint into disposable cups. For a random look, add (but don't mix) several colors in one cup. For more control, keep colors separate.
Fabric canvases are fine, but for a more elevated look, use a wooden one instead. Tilt the surface at a slight angle before pouring your paint over some or all of the canvas. Once you're satisfied with the design, let it dry before hanging with Command Strips.
Abstract metallic picture frame grid
For under $50 at Dollar Tree, you can construct a large-scale piece of wall art that looks way more expensive than it is. Start with 24 metallic 8x10 picture frames. Discard the back, tabs and all. Decorating the clear insert is optional. Try washi tape, decoupage, or the lip of inexpensive party plates cut into half-moons.
Next, attach each frame to the wall using Dollar Tree Foam Mounting Tape. Use a dowel to form an evenly-spaced grid between each frame. Finally, place 12 smaller 5x7 frames at each grid intersection to maximize the three-dimensional look.
Gemstone pizza pan mirror
Entryway mirrors boost your home's first impression, and you can create a surprisingly chic one using a round mirror, canvas board, glass accent gems, and a pizza pan from Dollar Tree.
Trace the pizza pan on your canvas before hot gluing gems around it. Then, attach the pizza pan and mirror in the center of your gemstone frame using more hot glue. This is a highly customizable project. Spray paint works wonders if you want an opaque finish on your frame and pizza pan. Or, you could use clear gems to let a painted canvas design show through.
Lightweight paper plate accent wall
Renting can be a challenge when you love maximalist style. One clever YouTuber has figured out how to decorate without losing her deposit. First, she used packing tape to attach Dollar Tree foam boards together to match her accent wall size. Then, she arranged inexpensive paper plates and bowls into intricate patterns, hot gluing them to the boards.
It's another DIY wall art project you can customize by varying the color, size, type, and overall arrangement of paper products. The end result is a large-yet-lightweight accent wall that can be attached with landlord-friendly mounting tape.
Removable electrical tape design
Electrical tape is another way to create removable wall art. Dollar Tree sells rolls in black, red, yellow, or white for just a few dollars. Since electrical tape is more tacky than sticky, you can use small pieces to tape pictures directly to the wall or create a framed look.
With longer lengths, and plenty of patience, you can also create stripes, grids, sunbursts, or geometric effects that span entire walls. For the best results, try to avoid stretching the tape as you apply it so it doesn't shrink and pull off the wall over time.
3D framed florals
Hanging wall art in groupings can make a strong visual impact, but purchasing several of your favorite pieces of artwork can feel hopelessly out of reach. Dollar Tree offers an easy fix.
Start by scouring your local store for two or three matching home decor or seasonal items you love, then choose matching frames large enough to surround each piece. Anything from florals to flip-flops could work here. Carefully remove the glass from each frame, apply hot glue generously to the back of every item, and press it firmly onto the frame backing until it dries.
Woven twine Crate & Barrel dupe
Fans love everything about Leanne Ford's Natural Daisy Chain Wall Art at Crate & Barrel, except the $429 price. Fortunately, YouTuber Tiffany Gemmer came up with an affordable dupe.
Spray paint a large Dollar Tree stretched canvas in a creamy white color before cutting several lengths of macrame cord two inches longer than the canvas on each side. Tape groups of six to 10 lengths together. Then, channel your inner weaver. Staple each group of cord to opposite sides of your canvas before weaving in additional lengths from the opposite ends.
Splattered succulent canvas
In fact, there are endless options for Dollar Tree's Stretched Painter's Canvases, which you can get for under $2.
Do you love to use houseplants as decorative accents but weren't blessed with a green thumb? Try painting a canvas in the colors of your choice before carefully using a sharp Exacto Knife to cut small slits in one of the lower corners. Push the Dollar Tree succulents (or the artificial florals of your choice) through the slits. You can either glue them permanently into place or swap them out when you're ready for a new look.
Stacked straws
You'll be amazed at the wall art you can create from a $1.25 pack of Dollar Tree Straws, spray paint, a sharp pair of scissors, and, of course, hot glue.
Prep your straws by cutting off the flexible bits. Next, apply hot glue to a silicone crafting mat, pressing groups of seven to eight straws in staggered rows into it. Repeat this process several times before using more hot glue to attach the groupings together. Continue the staggered effect, and for added visual interest, arrange some groups perpendicularly. Finally, paint the entire piece before hanging your lightweight creation with a few Command strips.
Large farmhouse windmill
Are your kids bored of that old hula hoop? With a little paint, a few cheap plastic placemats, some Dollar Tree Wooden Dowels, and a small wooden craft disc, you can repurpose it into a farmhouse chic windmill.
Cut windmill blade shapes out of your placemats, including a small hole at the top which you'll thread through your hula hoop to slightly raise each one. Tape them to the dowels before spray painting all your materials with a product like Rust-Oleum Universal All Surface Aged Metallic in Weathered Steel. Finally, use hot glue to assemble.
Wooden shelf with drawers
Don't worry if you didn't get your hands on the Cole Wooden Wall Shelf before Magnolia stopped carrying it (or if you couldn't afford its nearly $200 price tag!). You can easily dupe it with a few wooden craft supplies from Dollar Tree.
Simply stain four lidded boxes with metal label frames before connecting them together with wood glue. Then, screw a few J-hooks like these ACHLA black iron hooks from Home Depot to the back to create a place for resting a dowel. Use it to hold a kitchen towel or add small S-hooks for hanging lightweight items.
Paper collage still life
From craft paper to coloring books, greeting cards to gift bags, Dollar Tree is a treasure chest if you need collage supplies. Although it takes patience and a creative eye, you can use assemblage techniques to create a one-of-a-kind still life to hang on your wall.
Use Mod Podge to adhere your paper collage directly to the backing of a picture frame you already have, or pick one up for a few bucks while you're wandering the aisles looking for materials to make your masterpiece.
Hanging nautical rope mirrors
There's nothing wrong with Dollar Tree's basic round framed mirrors, but it only takes a little effort to make them really stunning, especially if you love coastal decor.
Get rid of the frame by gently prying it off. Then, do some tracing on a thick piece of cardboard using both the mirror itself and larger plates or chargers to create a new frame border in your desired size. Spiral Dollar Tree's Decorative Nautical Rope along the cardboard, hot gluing it into place. Use extra lengths of rope to create additional decorative elements and for hanging.
Leather and wood hanging display
Sometimes wall art needs to do double-duty as a storage solution. If you're not up for a major craft project but still want to create something that looks elegant, grab a two-pack of Dollar Tree's Crafter Square Wood Dowels and leather eyeglass pouch in the color of your choice.
After staining or painting each dowel, you'll carefully cut one- to two-inch sections through the eyeglass case to create loops. Slide the dowel through two loops, which you can attach to your wall using inexpensive gold thumbtacks or velvet pushpins from, you guessed it, Dollar Tree.
Circular stone wall art
When you're embracing the biophilic design trend, it makes sense to use natural materials when DIYing wall art. Dollar Tree's floral section has affordable polished river stones that are perfect for creating an earthy vibe.
Using hot glue or E6000 Craft Adhesive, attach the stones to a thick piece of posterboard cut into a circle or any other shape you like. The rocks will make it heavy, so consider framing your new wall art with a painted hula hoop or wood trim that you'll drill through to attach picture hangers that will distribute the overall weight.
Wire basket display
Dollar Tree carries a huge selection of wire baskets. The coated ones are just the right size if you want a piece of wall decor capable of turning basic pieces of fruit, floral filler, candles, or even cotton balls into a work of art.
You'll need to securely attach one or more baskets to a length of wood that can be stained any color you like. Heavy-duty staples may do the trick if your wood is relatively soft. But for thicker pieces and a more secure hold use fasteners like the QHAJRYYC Straight Bracket Screws from Amazon.
Jenga framed mirror
There are several ways you can use the wooden blocks inside Dollar Tree's Tumbling Tower Games. The 72-piece set costs just $1.75, making it an absolute bargain if you want to make a woodsy piece of wall art.
Grab a tube of The Original Super Glue while you're at your local store, which works perfectly to connect the blocks together. You could simply attach the blocks together alternating light and dark rows, use them to frame a mirror, or rotate them in various directions for a more abstract look.
Renter-friendly wallpaper accent wall
Using peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your home seems like a good idea until you damage your drywall trying to remove it. Head to the craft aisle at Dollar Tree for enough pieces of foam board to cover the wall you want to paper. Carefully apply your wallpaper to each board, wrapping it around the edges slightly to disguise them.
To avoid the hassle of matching seams or a million cuts, textured or random match prints work best. Finally, attach each board to the wall with Command Strips that come right off when you're ready for a new look.
Gemstone backsplash
Transforming Dollar Tree gems into breathtaking wall art is one thing. Using the inexpensive glass accents to cover an entire backsplash or accent wall is quite another. Available in 36-packs for $1.75 each, the process involves spreading out a thin coat of mastic on the area you want to cover, then gently pressing each gem into place. It's best to work in small sections.
Once the gems are fully set and the mastic has fully dried, cover the gems with prepared grout before finishing any rough edges with a thin bead of caulk.
Framed mossy rocks
Hanging a giant Staghorn fern (Platycerium) on the wall adds modern living wall vibes to any space, but a lot of us just don't have the patience or expertise needed to care for one. Not to worry, since there's a mossy solution waiting for you in Dollar Tree's floral section.
After removing the glass from a wooden frame, hot glue Floral Garden Floral Moss to cover the frame backing. You could stop there, but adding a random assortment of TIHOOD Artificial Moss Rocks will make your wall art look like it came straight out of fairyland.