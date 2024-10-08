Save Linen Closet Space & Use This Sleek Storage Method To Elevate Your Bedroom
There are many reasons you may need to store your linens outside of a linen closet. For one thing, you may not have a linen closet. For another, your linen closet could be much smaller than your linen needs. Or maybe your linen closet is acting as clothes closet overflow, holiday decoration storage, or an additional pantry to store your overzealous Costco purchases. We are not here to judge.
Even those who have mastered the art of linen closet organization may find they need additional storage solutions. Stephanie Booth from @stephanieboothhome posted an idea on TikTok for hiding your extra sheets using a seagrass storage cube with a lid, similar to this rectangular option from Amazon. This bin is cute, multi-functional, and holds your linens in place much better than placing them on a shelf ever could. It works equally well as sheet, towel, or blanket storage, and if you choose a seagrass cube that is large and sturdy enough, it could even double as an end table, ottoman, or extra seating.
More decorative ideas for storing linens
@stephanieboothhome
While we love the decorative storage cube used in Stephanie's video, it may not match the look of your bedroom. Fortunately, there's huge assortment of lidded storage cubes available in a variety of colors, sizes, materials, linings, and price tags for storage cubes. Fabric storage cubes are a great decorative option, as they can be purchased in a range of fun colors and patterns, but aren't as sturdy as rattan, seagrass, or wicker.
For maximum space efficiency, look for items that multitask, such as furniture with hidden storage. For instance, a bedroom storage bench is a great place to keep bed linens out of sight and close at hand. Another idea is to place all matching bed sheets in the nightstand next to the corresponding bed. It'll keep you from rifling through a pile of similar-looking sheets on laundry day, only to try forcing a queen sheet onto a California king. We've all been there.
There's no reason to let your linens become an unsightly headache, thanks to the wealth of cute storage options available.