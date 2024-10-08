Save Linen Closet Space & Use This Sleek Storage Method To Elevate Your Bedroom

There are many reasons you may need to store your linens outside of a linen closet. For one thing, you may not have a linen closet. For another, your linen closet could be much smaller than your linen needs. Or maybe your linen closet is acting as clothes closet overflow, holiday decoration storage, or an additional pantry to store your overzealous Costco purchases. We are not here to judge.

Even those who have mastered the art of linen closet organization may find they need additional storage solutions. Stephanie Booth from @stephanieboothhome posted an idea on TikTok for hiding your extra sheets using a seagrass storage cube with a lid, similar to this rectangular option from Amazon. This bin is cute, multi-functional, and holds your linens in place much better than placing them on a shelf ever could. It works equally well as sheet, towel, or blanket storage, and if you choose a seagrass cube that is large and sturdy enough, it could even double as an end table, ottoman, or extra seating.