Skip White Slabs: Erin Napier's Rich Countertop Choice
Choosing a new countertop material can be one of the most pivotal design decisions you'll make during the process of renovating your kitchen, and not just in regard to the space's functionality. The surface needs to keep the aesthetic of the room timeless, but you don't want to get stuck with colors and textures that look basic or bland. White countertops, in particular, are something that designers like HGTV's Erin Napier might advise you to avoid, especially if you have a home that's on the older side. They might be bright and clean at first glance, but they may create harsh contrasts with the space's other elements and can contribute to creating spaces that unintentionally utilize the modern kitchen trends that everyone hates this year.
Instead of white stone or laminate, you may want to consider butcher's block. Cherry butcher's block, in particular, is a favorite of "Home Town" host Erin Napier's. In a blog post on her and her husband Ben's website for their business, Laurel Mercantile, she says that the material "glows with a richness that deepens with age. Its tones shift gently over time, growing warmer and more golden, just like the homes it graces."
The reddish-brown wood gives off a natural look, never goes out of style thanks to its simplicity, and pairs well with both classical and contemporary interior design styles. Like white stone slab countertops, butcher's block has a neutrality to it that makes it aesthetically flexible. The difference is that the wood looks warm and inviting, while the stone can appear cold and sterile.
Why you may want cherry butcher's block countertops for your kitchen renovation
There are a number of advantages to cherry butcher's block (and, admittedly, a few drawbacks) that you'll want to know about before you install it in the heart of your home. For starters, the Erin Napier-favored material can be quite budget-friendly — especially compared with the likes of granite, quartz, and marble. According to Slabwise, cherry butcher's block usually runs between $55 and $80 per square foot installed. The reasonable price alone arguably makes it one of the best laminate countertop replacement options.
Cherry wood can also be quite a long-lasting countertop material — as long as you take care of it. It'll need more regular maintenance than the likes of natural stone, and without frequent sealing, it can be prone to water damage and staining. However, repairing this type of surface doesn't have to be overly difficult. In her blog post, Napier states that, "unlike stone, which chips or cracks, wood can be sanded, refinished, and refreshed, ready to begin anew." In other words, scratches and spills can be buffed out, leaving the countertop looking as good or nearly as good as new.
In terms of style, cherry butcher's block is a particularly good fit for more traditional-looking kitchens. Its tone may naturally shift over time to make it look richer, so it'll continue to add character to a space long after installation. However, an unbalanced exposure to direct sunlight can cause it to fade unevenly over time. Despite this potential drawback, it's still considered one of the timeless kitchen countertop options that make it easier to sell your home.