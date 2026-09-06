Skip White Slabs: Erin Napier's Rich Countertop Choice

Choosing a new countertop material can be one of the most pivotal design decisions you'll make during the process of renovating your kitchen, and not just in regard to the space's functionality. The surface needs to keep the aesthetic of the room timeless, but you don't want to get stuck with colors and textures that look basic or bland. White countertops, in particular, are something that designers like HGTV's Erin Napier might advise you to avoid, especially if you have a home that's on the older side. They might be bright and clean at first glance, but they may create harsh contrasts with the space's other elements and can contribute to creating spaces that unintentionally utilize the modern kitchen trends that everyone hates this year.

Instead of white stone or laminate, you may want to consider butcher's block. Cherry butcher's block, in particular, is a favorite of "Home Town" host Erin Napier's. In a blog post on her and her husband Ben's website for their business, Laurel Mercantile, she says that the material "glows with a richness that deepens with age. Its tones shift gently over time, growing warmer and more golden, just like the homes it graces."

The reddish-brown wood gives off a natural look, never goes out of style thanks to its simplicity, and pairs well with both classical and contemporary interior design styles. Like white stone slab countertops, butcher's block has a neutrality to it that makes it aesthetically flexible. The difference is that the wood looks warm and inviting, while the stone can appear cold and sterile.