All You Need Are Old Wood Pallets To DIY A One-Of-A-Kind Tool Storage Cabinet

Disorganized tools can be difficult to track down, can rust or break, and potentially cause safety hazards. The thing is, a new tool cabinet can easily run over $1,000. Thankfully, you don't need one of those to create optimal tool storage. All you need are a few old wood pallets and some DIY elbow grease to make yourself a one-of-a-kind tool storage cabinet.

In a YouTube video for Silverline Tools, DIYer Craig Phillips demonstrated how he uses pieces from several old wood pallets to make a tool storage cabinet that is 47 ¼ inches high, 31 ½ inches wide, and 15 ¾ inches deep. He utilizes a simple method of fastening strips from the pallet rack to vertical battens to build the cabinet frame. Phillips also uses this method to build the two cabinet doors, three shelves, and bottom drawer for battery storage.

This is a project that requires very little in the way of tools or hardware. All Phillips uses are screws, a bit of wood glue to hold the cabinet together, and a combination of hand and power equipment to cut the wood to the right length. This cabinet can stand on its own, or be a simple wall-mounted tool organizer in your garage. Plus, since you can easily track down wood pallets for free at places such as construction sites, this is an incredibly budget-friendly option, even if the result is a little bulky.