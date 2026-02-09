This Affordable Harbor Freight Find Is A Hidden Gem For Versatile Home Storage

Just about any home could benefit from solutions that control clutter. Shelves and cubby-style storage work well for small items, but they're not useful storage for yard tools or equipment. A $15 solution from Harbor Freight may be just the thing you need to tackle that tangled corner of the garage, shed, basement, or other area around the home. The Yukon 65-inch Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer works wonders for rakes, shovels, and the like. In fact, it can even come in handy for mops and brooms in a closet, hockey sticks, pool-cleaning tools, or other large items.

Yes, it's more than 5 feet long when assembled, but the good news is, the long strip that holds your tool handles is really made from four smaller pieces, so you can break it up and use parts of it in different locations. This wall-mount also comes with 20 pegs and 17 hooks for hanging and storing all sorts of things, so it could be a great way to get those items up off the floor and onto the wall. The organizer has a cumulative 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars on Harbor Freight's website, with more than 515 out of 760 reviewers giving it 5 stars. Keep in mind that some users noted that grabbing one item hanging from the strip could make another fall if you're not careful, so it may be best not to pile on too many things.