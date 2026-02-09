This Affordable Harbor Freight Find Is A Hidden Gem For Versatile Home Storage
Just about any home could benefit from solutions that control clutter. Shelves and cubby-style storage work well for small items, but they're not useful storage for yard tools or equipment. A $15 solution from Harbor Freight may be just the thing you need to tackle that tangled corner of the garage, shed, basement, or other area around the home. The Yukon 65-inch Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer works wonders for rakes, shovels, and the like. In fact, it can even come in handy for mops and brooms in a closet, hockey sticks, pool-cleaning tools, or other large items.
Yes, it's more than 5 feet long when assembled, but the good news is, the long strip that holds your tool handles is really made from four smaller pieces, so you can break it up and use parts of it in different locations. This wall-mount also comes with 20 pegs and 17 hooks for hanging and storing all sorts of things, so it could be a great way to get those items up off the floor and onto the wall. The organizer has a cumulative 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars on Harbor Freight's website, with more than 515 out of 760 reviewers giving it 5 stars. Keep in mind that some users noted that grabbing one item hanging from the strip could make another fall if you're not careful, so it may be best not to pile on too many things.
Ways to use the wall-mount tool organizer
Besides holding rakes, shovels, and other long-handled tools, the Yukon tool organizer could come in handy for hanging essential handheld garden tools such as a trowel or a weed puller. One clever reviewer on the Harbor Freight product page mounted two strips vertically instead of using just one horizontally. This way, they could hang long-handled tools horizontally in a garden shed. This technique could also work well for hockey sticks, pool cues, golf clubs, ski storage bags, and other long sports gear that you'd like to keep off the ground.
Alternatively, you could use it in a large closet to store handbags, neckties, jewelry, or even as a space for additional hangers to hang clothing. Or, hang a portion of the organizer in a mudroom or entryway to hold coats, scarves, hats, and gloves to keep the area relatively mess-free. Though the product listing states the organizer can handle a working load of 248 pounds, some pieces of the product are made of plastic. As such, some reviewers state this organizer is best for hanging lightweight items. If you do plan to hang heavy items, the product listing recommends mounting the item to studs or concrete. Just be sure to practice good mounting techniques that keep you from guessing where to drill any holes.