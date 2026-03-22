The Wood Pallet DIY That Gives You Extra Garage Storage For Tools And More
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Sometimes garage clutter feels inevitable. So much goes into storage there, and if everything doesn't have a home of its own, it can cause a little chaos, especially where unique shaped items like tools are concerned. Fortunately, for those with a garage workshop in disarray, there's an affordable answer. With a few wood pallets you can add much-needed storage to your garage with a practical solution that maximizes space – a wood pallet tool wall. This organizer provides a spot for all your manual and electric tools, and doesn't involve any fancy pre-made shelves or peg boards.
The way this hack works is to mount the pallet on the wall with slats running horizontally. Nails, hooks, and other hanging methods are added to match the size and shape of the equipment you want to store. If you've been looking for DIY garage organization ideas that will make the best use of your space, this is an affordable, and fairly simple one, to start with. The entire addition is completely customizable, leaving plenty of room for large, small, and oddly shaped items, as well as the option to add design and color elements that enhance the aesthetic of the room.
Setting up your wood pallet tool organizer
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There are a few ways to get the pallets you need for your new DIY garage storage project. You can purchase them from suppliers like Uline for New Wood Pallets, or look for free ones being given away by big box stores, wholesalers, or through online marketplaces. You'll also need hanging hardware like Swpeet Heavy Duty Slatwall Hooks, 1½ inch to 2 inch screws, a drill, a level, sandpaper, and paint or stain of your choice. This is one of those small garage ideas that make a big impact on organization. Once you have all your supplies, you're ready to create your ideal storage wall.
One of the great things about many garages is the unfinished walls, which let you see exactly where the studs are. Studs are the boards that run vertically in the wall, providing structural framing between exterior sheathing and interior drywall. Sand, stain, or paint the pallets to suit your style, and use a level to mount them evenly against the studs with screws. The opening between slats on the pallet are the perfect spot to slide in the slatwall hooks, which slide and hook under the board above. Put up as many of these as you like and space them as needed. Add your tools to the display, and you've got yourself a simple, affordable garage organizer that you can update as the mood strikes. Change the color, add more or remove some hooks, and enjoy a clean work area.