Add Much-Needed Storage To Your Garage With A Practical Solution That Maximizes Space

When you look at how badly people in the United States clutter up garages, you'd think we didn't know the space's intended purpose was to house cars.

A staggering (though not surprising) 36% of people claim their garages are so overcluttered they can't fit their car inside. It may be tempting to put this issue on the backburner — after all, parking in your driveway is an easy solution, right? — but don't forget the value of your car and the need to protect it. If you leave your car outside every day, you're not only leaving it at the mercy of the elements, but also at the mercy of those who may not have the most honorable intentions; it's definitely not unheard of for someone's personal items to be stolen out of their car in the driveway or for the entire car itself to be taken.

How can you begin to deal with the headache of all that garage clutter, though? Well, there is a way you're probably overlooking. Because if your clutter is comprised of the same stuff as most people — stuff like seasonal items, bicycles, sports gear, tools, and old memorabilia – the most effective solution is the empty overhead storage space that's currently being unused.