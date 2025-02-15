DIY A Simple Wooden Storage Rack To Keep Yard Tools Organized In Your Garage

Anyone who has ever unexpectedly stepped on a rake or taken a shovel to the head can attest to the fact that unruly gardening tools cluttering the garage are more than a mild irritant. Considering how bulky, top-heavy, and sharp these tools are, organizing them seems like quite the chore. That's probably why you haven't done it yet.

Thankfully, this necessary evil can be made a little easier if you have scrap plywood, some DIY knowledge, and know how to use a stud finder. By grabbing a piece of plywood large enough to use as a backer board and then cutting smaller pieces of plywood to act as peg blocks for corralling the tools, you can craft your very own custom garage storage rack that fits your needs perfectly. Affordable and effective — that's the ultimate win-win!

This DIY is excellently demonstrated by TikTok user Shara (@woodshopdiaries), who artfully demonstrates how spare materials can easily create a custom wall-mounted organizer for all of the yard tools in your garage. Before you can begin this DIY project for yourself, though, gather and lay out the yard tools you'd like to store. Tools with straight pole handles can be stored upside down with the pole facing downward, while tools with a triangular grip handle can be stored upright by hanging the horizontal part of the grip on the peg. Alternate upright tools with downward-facing tools when possible to reduce the space needed between tools, varying the height as well to prevent overlap for easy access. Once you have your tools arranged (make life easier and take a photo of the layout for reference, so you don't forget when you have to recreate it), you are ready to get started. Let's dig in — gardening pun very much intended!