Turn An Old Tea Kettle Into A Stylish Countertop Planter

Not much of a tea drinker these days? Before you donate that old tea kettle, think about all the potential upcycling uses for it. You can transform a thrifted vintage teapot into a stunning DIY centerpiece, for example. But this time, we're showing you how to use a tea kettle as an upcycled planter. It's a stylish way to give an old favorite item a new purpose, and it would be perfect as a countertop decoration in your kitchen or on your coffee and tea bar.

Any type of tea kettle works for this project. Metal pots are easy to drill drainage holes in with a drill bit made for metal, like a cobalt bit. You can drill holes in glass or ceramic with a glass drill bit, but they can crack if you're not careful. Use a kettle you have or thrift a stylish pot that fits your kitchen decor. You can also paint, decoupage, or otherwise embellish a plain pot to make it more stylish — have the supplies on hand for those planned updates.

Beyond the embellishments for the pot, you'll also need your potting soil and plants. Succulents typically don't need huge pots, so a kettle could be the perfect planter. Herbs also go well in a kitchen planter — pot your favorite herb plant in the kettle to enjoy fresh herbs in your kitchen year-round. If you want to expand this project, transform an old teacup into a cute planter for succulents and display them together.