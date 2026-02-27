Transform A Thrifted Vintage Teapot Into A Stunning DIY Centerpiece
If you're someone who frequents thrift stores looking for treasures hidden amongst the unending shelves of vintage items, chances are you've come across your fair share of teapots. Teapots have become a worldwide home essential that have been in use for centuries, and they're made in a wide range of styles and materials, such as ceramic, glass, cast iron, and silver. Even if you're never going to use a thrifted teapot to actually make tea, you can still make use of one by upcycling it into a stunning DIY centerpiece.
Seeing as a trusty glass mason jar can be transformed into a whimsical centerpiece, using something as beautiful and shapely as a teapot is a no-brainer. Whether it is intricately decorated or is just a single color, you can transform that teapot into an amazing centerpiece simply by sticking some flowers into it. Owing to the fact that they are built with a narrow opening that leads into a spacious bowl perfect for holding several cups of water, the teapot makes an ideal base for flowers thanks to its height and volume.
You can easily get creative with the kinds of flowers and teapots you choose as your centerpiece. A copper teapot filled with colorful fall leaves or sunflowers would be brilliant for autumn. Meanwhile, a simple white ceramic teapot filled with fresh blooms makes an excellent option for spring. Your options here are endless.
How to make a floral teapot centerpiece, step-by-step
While the options of how to decorate a teapot flower vase are vast, the act of transforming one into said vase is actually incredibly simple. The easiest way to create your teapot floral centerpiece would be to take the teapot, fill it with water, and add flowers. Owing to the fact that fresh flowers don't last incredibly long in vases, you could also take a cue from TikToker @thegslife by placing a column of foam inside the teapot and decorating it with faux florals. This type of centerpiece will last practically forever, and can easily be swapped out seasonally.
Then there is the flower frog. Derived from Japanese floral arranging dating back to the 14th century, a flower frog is a brilliant flower arranging hack that is meant to hold only a select amount of flowers. Since the flowers stand on their own in this type of arranging, flower frogs are built with holes that act as supports to keep the stems in place.
To turn your teapot into a flower frog, use a drill bit to carefully make holes in the teapot cover. Sand the insides to remove the rough edges, and you've got yourself an easy, DIY flower frog. You could also paint the teapot, but it's not necessary. Decorate your flower frog with your favorite blooms, real or artificial, and set it out as a small thing of beauty in your dining room or kitchen.