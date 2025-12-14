Create A Whimsical Light-Up Centerpiece From Trusty Mason Jars
No matter what season it is, any meal can benefit from a stunning centerpiece and ambient lighting. While "centerpiece" does elicit the impression that the decor will be placed in the center of your table, it is actually suspended above in this case. Even if you aren't the most crafty person, this DIY trick is pretty beginner-friendly, and you don't need a ton of materials or skills to make it come to life. If this isn't quite your cup of tea, there are still a ton of dining table decor ideas out there for any style of home.
For this design, all you will really need are some clean, empty mason jars, jute, and tea lights — either with real flame or faux if you want an option that doesn't require fire. This particular setup also uses a wooden piece that runs the length of the majority of the table and has two taller posts on the side with holes at the top to secure the main rope.
In order to suspend them safely, you will want to make sure that you have a thicker rope that is strong enough to hold the weight of the jars. Another option is to attach it to opposite walls, or get something like the HELEGÖ decorating rod from IKEA. This can also be a very budget-friendly design hack, especially if you have a collection of glass jars you would like to reuse. In order to get them in the best shape though, here are five genius hacks that make removing stickers from glass a breeze.
How to make this dreamy centerpiece a reality in your home — and ways to give it a personal touch
On the most basic level, this look is achieved by tying jute around the lip of mason jars and hanging them from the bar or rope above. It is important to have at least two pieces of jute on opposing sides of the jar so that it will hang relatively straight. It doesn't have to be perfect, but you want to keep it flat so that the candle inside will be sitting upright enough to burn evenly. The amount of jars that you choose to use is up to you, but you will want them to be spaced far enough apart that they don't crowd each other.
Once the shell of the project is together, you can begin to add some personal touches. If you are decorating for the winter season, try using some velvet ribbons, paper snowflakes, or pine picks hanging between each of the jars to fill some space and make it feel a bit more finished and intentional. The base of mason jars and candles is not tied to any specific season, though, so switching out these additions can make it look great all year long.
For example, you could try flowers for spring, seashells for summer, and leaves for fall. These also look adorable as hanging vases, so it's an excellent way to show off any trimmings from your garden. If you end up with a bunch of jar-less lids, you can use them to make these DIY Christmas ornaments that will take your breath away.