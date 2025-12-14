Create A Whimsical Light-Up Centerpiece From Trusty Mason Jars

No matter what season it is, any meal can benefit from a stunning centerpiece and ambient lighting. While "centerpiece" does elicit the impression that the decor will be placed in the center of your table, it is actually suspended above in this case. Even if you aren't the most crafty person, this DIY trick is pretty beginner-friendly, and you don't need a ton of materials or skills to make it come to life. If this isn't quite your cup of tea, there are still a ton of dining table decor ideas out there for any style of home.

For this design, all you will really need are some clean, empty mason jars, jute, and tea lights — either with real flame or faux if you want an option that doesn't require fire. This particular setup also uses a wooden piece that runs the length of the majority of the table and has two taller posts on the side with holes at the top to secure the main rope.

In order to suspend them safely, you will want to make sure that you have a thicker rope that is strong enough to hold the weight of the jars. Another option is to attach it to opposite walls, or get something like the HELEGÖ decorating rod from IKEA. This can also be a very budget-friendly design hack, especially if you have a collection of glass jars you would like to reuse. In order to get them in the best shape though, here are five genius hacks that make removing stickers from glass a breeze.