Reuse A Mason Jar Lid To DIY Christmas Tree Decor That'll Take Your Breath Away

Christmas is often an explosion of cheery decor, fun (but occasionally exhausting) friend and family events, and presents, presents, presents. In this busy and expensive season most of us are often looking for ways to save money and to slow down and smell the evergreens. One way to do this is to focus on intentional family time and opt for some less expensive Christmas activities. We've come across an absolutely adorable and fun ornament DIY that can be the perfect thing to give you and your loved ones a fun night at home. It's easy and inexpensive, and it'll take your breath away once it's adorning your Christmas tree.

This project can be one of many fun Dollar Tree DIYs for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget. All you'll need is one mason jar lid per ornament. Perhaps you have some hanging around at home, or they can be purchased inexpensively from stores like Dollar Tree, Target, or Amazon, like their YINGERHUAN glass mason jar set. Besides your jar lids, you'll need some small Christmas trinkets (like reindeer, pine trees, snowmen, etc.), clear plastic, a glue gun, a box cutter, and Epsom salt for snow. Throw in some delicious hot chocolate and a nice roaring fire, and you'll have the setup for a lovely Christmas night in.