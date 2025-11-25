Reuse A Mason Jar Lid To DIY Christmas Tree Decor That'll Take Your Breath Away
Christmas is often an explosion of cheery decor, fun (but occasionally exhausting) friend and family events, and presents, presents, presents. In this busy and expensive season most of us are often looking for ways to save money and to slow down and smell the evergreens. One way to do this is to focus on intentional family time and opt for some less expensive Christmas activities. We've come across an absolutely adorable and fun ornament DIY that can be the perfect thing to give you and your loved ones a fun night at home. It's easy and inexpensive, and it'll take your breath away once it's adorning your Christmas tree.
This project can be one of many fun Dollar Tree DIYs for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget. All you'll need is one mason jar lid per ornament. Perhaps you have some hanging around at home, or they can be purchased inexpensively from stores like Dollar Tree, Target, or Amazon, like their YINGERHUAN glass mason jar set. Besides your jar lids, you'll need some small Christmas trinkets (like reindeer, pine trees, snowmen, etc.), clear plastic, a glue gun, a box cutter, and Epsom salt for snow. Throw in some delicious hot chocolate and a nice roaring fire, and you'll have the setup for a lovely Christmas night in.
Showcase cute winter scenes with this DIY ornament
@sibster_made
What do you think of this DIY ornament made from trash. Let me know if you have any questions.
This is definitely going to be a DIY holiday ornament that you actually want to make. TikToker @sibster_made, provides a simple tutorial you can use as a jumping-off point. Start by removing the center from your lids so you are left with the rims only. Then, take a plain piece of plastic (a leftover to-go top, plastic white sheets from Amazon, etc.), cut it to fit the lid, and hot glue it to one side. Next, use your preferred holiday trinkets (also inexpensive and available from places like Dollar Tree, Amazon, and Hobby Lobby if you don't have your own handy) to create a cute winter wonderland scene. Glue these pieces in place, then cut another piece of clear plastic and glue it to the other side of the lid, but (!) leave a small opening at the top to add snow (Epsom salt or even glitter works). Once you've inserted the snow, glue your opening closed. Lastly, add string, ribbon, or twine to hang your new ornament!
Each ornament can have its own winter wonderland scene, which means you'll have a perfect assortment of homemade ornaments. You don't need to restrict these ornaments to just your tree either. They can be hung from any area you wish or added to places like your mantel or incorporated in wreaths or garlands. We don't know about you, but this is one easy, creative DIY Christmas decoration we're getting a head start on.