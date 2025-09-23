5 Genius Hacks That Make Removing Stubborn Stickers From Glass A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you still have your college car, and have finally decided to remove the 27 Jamiroquai stickers. Ot your 16-year-old is finally ready to remove those 10-year-old "Frozen" stickers from her mirror. Or maybe you just want to remove price stickers from some dishes or glass photo frames. The very thought fills you with dread, as memories of sticky fingers and chemical residue rise to the surface from the last time you tried this.

But there is a way. At least five ways, in fact, and they don't have to be annoying or terrifying. For the most part, these strategies all work the same way: you undermine the adhesive, then scrape the sticker it off. There are, of course, extremely effective sticker remover chemicals available. And you may have seen a video of a man sticking toilet paper to a bit of duct tape, spraying it with Un-Du sticker remover, then simply peeling the toilet paper off. But you probably don't need the expense of a new product or the delay while waiting for delivery. Most of this stuff can probably be found in your cupboards somewhere. But remember that these solutions are specifically for glass; removing those "Frozen" stickers from your walls is a whole other topic.