DIY Unique Hanging Planters From Thrifted Teapot Lids
A lid without a teapot may seem worthless, but these rounded pieces of ceramic are great for easily DIYing a hanging planter on a tight budget. While unique teapots or decorative tea cups are often suggested for DIY planters because of their size and shape, their lids make adorable tiny planters for smaller greenery. Since teapot lids generally have a knob on the top, these classic pieces have to be upcycled into hanging planters, as they won't sit stably, so you'll drill holes and thread some twine through to hang them up. The bowl-like shape of teapot lids with the rim around them is similar to a shallow plant pot, and simply turning the lid upside down transforms it into an adorable planter. Teapot lids can often be found at thrift or second hand shops with the dishware, so pick one up the next time you go thrifting.
Because of their small size, teapot lid planters will need to grow little succulents, flowers, or plants that are suitable for a miniature container. Fake plants or flowers could also be added to your DIY planter instead of real ones to craft a cute decoration. Similar lids made for other old kitchen staples, like sugar pots that go along with tea sets, might also work well for this project. If you can't find a teapot lid at the thrift store, you can upcycle lids you already have for a unique way to reuse old household items instead of tossing them.
How to upcycle teapot lids into planters for tiny greenery
To DIY the cutest planter with tea pot lids, you'll need to think about how to modify the lids to make them the best home for your small plants. When using real plants, your DIY pot may need drainage depending on what you grow in it. Some teapot lids already come with a small hole in the top that's designed to let out the steam from hot water. This opening provides a perfect drainage hole once the lid is flipped upside down to become a planter. If the rounded top of your teapot lid is entirely enclosed, carefully use a drill to make your drainage. For fake plants or if you set a little plastic pot inside your teapot lid, you won't need to worry about creating drainage holes.
For hanging your teapot lids, you'll need to drill two holes into the ceramic rim on opposite sides. Thread a piece of twine, jute cord, or another strong, decorative string through each of the holes, tying a knot on the end to keep it attached to your teapot lid. Tie the two loose ends onto a stick to hold your planter, and repeat with more teapot lids to make a miniature hanging garden. Alternatively, tie the ends of your string together to craft a basic hanger that can be hung from a hook on your patio or inside. Fill your lids with soil and add your plants for adorable, sustainable decor.