DIY Unique Hanging Planters From Thrifted Teapot Lids

A lid without a teapot may seem worthless, but these rounded pieces of ceramic are great for easily DIYing a hanging planter on a tight budget. While unique teapots or decorative tea cups are often suggested for DIY planters because of their size and shape, their lids make adorable tiny planters for smaller greenery. Since teapot lids generally have a knob on the top, these classic pieces have to be upcycled into hanging planters, as they won't sit stably, so you'll drill holes and thread some twine through to hang them up. The bowl-like shape of teapot lids with the rim around them is similar to a shallow plant pot, and simply turning the lid upside down transforms it into an adorable planter. Teapot lids can often be found at thrift or second hand shops with the dishware, so pick one up the next time you go thrifting.

Because of their small size, teapot lid planters will need to grow little succulents, flowers, or plants that are suitable for a miniature container. Fake plants or flowers could also be added to your DIY planter instead of real ones to craft a cute decoration. Similar lids made for other old kitchen staples, like sugar pots that go along with tea sets, might also work well for this project. If you can't find a teapot lid at the thrift store, you can upcycle lids you already have for a unique way to reuse old household items instead of tossing them.