Transform An Old Teacup Into The Cutest Planter For Succulents
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Who doesn't have a sizable collection of teacups or mugs at home? Even the most diehard tea or coffee drinker most likely has more mugs than they can use. Instead of chucking them or sending them off to the thrift store, there are plenty of creative ways to upcycle teacups. TikToker ellesucculentart showed one fun way to give a teacup new life — by turning it into a hanging planter perfect for a petite succulent.
The simple DIY involves mixing a bit of cement, pouring it into a mold, and pressing a mug or teacup into the wet concrete. If you've never mixed cement before, it's similar to mixing up batter for a cake. Instead of flour and sugar, though, you're stirring limestone and clay with water. To give your concrete a pop of color, mix in dye powder when you add the water.
Since succulents have shallow root systems, they'll do all right in the small confines of a teacup or mug. If your home isn't sunny enough for succulents, trade the mug for a bigger container such as a large cereal bowl and plant a low-maintenance houseplant in it. Another option is to hang the planters outside and use them to grow little herbs by your kitchen door.
Make a hanging planter from a teacup
To make your own hanging planter, choose your teacup or mug first. Succulents don't like moist soil, so the cup will need a hole to let excess water out. Use a diamond tip drill bit to create a hole in the bottom of the mug.
Now, prepare the concrete. Pour the cement mix into a bucket, then add enough water to make a thick, pourable paste. If you add too much water and get concrete soup, add more cement mix to thicken it up. Mix in any concrete dye powder you plan on using, then pour the wet cement into a mold. Use a plain square or round mold, or shaped one, such as a turtle-shaped stepping-stone mold. Jazz up the planter by pressing buttons, flat glass pebbles, or other decorative items into the concrete before it dries.
Push the teacup into the concrete, so that some of the mix pours over the upper edge of the cup. Use a skewer or chopstick to push two holes into the concrete, so you can hang the planter. Let the concrete dry as recommended on the package, then fill the teacup with a potting soil that's suitable for succulents, like Hoffman Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix. Pick a beginner-friendly succulent to plant, such as hens and chicks, zebra plant, or snake plant. Loop twine through the two holes, tie securely, and hang from a wall.