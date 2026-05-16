Transform An Old Teacup Into The Cutest Planter For Succulents

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Who doesn't have a sizable collection of teacups or mugs at home? Even the most diehard tea or coffee drinker most likely has more mugs than they can use. Instead of chucking them or sending them off to the thrift store, there are plenty of creative ways to upcycle teacups. TikToker ellesucculentart showed one fun way to give a teacup new life — by turning it into a hanging planter perfect for a petite succulent.

The simple DIY involves mixing a bit of cement, pouring it into a mold, and pressing a mug or teacup into the wet concrete. If you've never mixed cement before, it's similar to mixing up batter for a cake. Instead of flour and sugar, though, you're stirring limestone and clay with water. To give your concrete a pop of color, mix in dye powder when you add the water.

Since succulents have shallow root systems, they'll do all right in the small confines of a teacup or mug. If your home isn't sunny enough for succulents, trade the mug for a bigger container such as a large cereal bowl and plant a low-maintenance houseplant in it. Another option is to hang the planters outside and use them to grow little herbs by your kitchen door.