Woman Turns Simple IKEA Serving Bowls Into A Console Table That Looks High-End

Who knew you could turn IKEA salad bowls into a functional table you can use anywhere? For this DIY, we're focusing on a console-style table from DIY extraordinaire Brittany Christina. She uses bamboo serving bowls from IKEA to create curvaceous legs on either end. And for the top, she uses a shelf from an IKEA TV stand. The result is a tall table perfect for your entryway or behind your sofa.

This project is a variation of the IKEA effect that makes you love assembling your own furniture. Instead of assembling items out a box, you're piecing together IKEA products to create a custom table. IKEA's BLANDA MATT Bamboo Serving Bowls create the legs — you'll need 12 of the 11-inch bowls to recreate the inspiration project, but you could create a shorter version with fewer bowls. The creator uses the top shelf of the LACK TV Unit as the tabletop. You'll also need construction adhesive to secure the bowls together, wood filler to smooth the gaps, and paint to give the unit a cohesive finish.

Keep in mind that this isn't a low-cost project. Each bowl costs $24.99 and the TV stand costs $54.99. The bowls come in two other sizes: 5 inches for $8.99 and 8 inches for $12.99. Using the smaller versions saves money, but you may need more of them to achieve a similar height. For the top, you could cut a piece of scrap wood or glue together leftover planks of wood to create a lower-cost top. Repurposing the top of an old console table is another option.