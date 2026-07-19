Turn IKEA Salad Bowls Into A Functional Table You Can Use Anywhere In Your Home

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There's no shortage of DIYs that transform IKEA salad bowls into unique pieces of furniture, like the IKEA bowl and armrest coffee table hack. In fact, there are multiple IKEA DIYs that make coffee tables specifically. However, there's also a lesser-known idea that turns salad bowls into a smaller side table. This DIY was broadcast on TikTok by artist Penny Brooshooft, aka eclette_, who showed off a retro table befitting "coastal grandmother" spaces. It's a great side piece for couch corners, entryways, hallways, and bedrooms. This side table has a bobbin-style table leg and beading around the edge that makes it a unique addition to interiors. It's a more eclectic version of another DIY side table hack that repurposes IKEA products.

Aside from its unique look, this TikTok creation is especially valuable because the original poster went to her father, a former builder, for assistance. He shared professional tips for crafting a longer-lasting and more durable table. While most TikTokers recommend liquid nails, this video recommended more reliable methods that are still amateur-friendly.

This innovative DIY requires six of the BLANDA MATT Serving Bowls, a cheap or thrifted round table surface, and a bulk pack of Hesmartly Half Wood Balls. In addition to these materials, you'll need hardware pieces and adhesive, such as a threaded rod, Loctite 243 Blue Threadlockers, two-part epoxy glue, paint and primer, a polyurethane sealant, and a wood putty like Builder's Bog.