Turn IKEA Salad Bowls Into A Functional Table You Can Use Anywhere In Your Home
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There's no shortage of DIYs that transform IKEA salad bowls into unique pieces of furniture, like the IKEA bowl and armrest coffee table hack. In fact, there are multiple IKEA DIYs that make coffee tables specifically. However, there's also a lesser-known idea that turns salad bowls into a smaller side table. This DIY was broadcast on TikTok by artist Penny Brooshooft, aka eclette_, who showed off a retro table befitting "coastal grandmother" spaces. It's a great side piece for couch corners, entryways, hallways, and bedrooms. This side table has a bobbin-style table leg and beading around the edge that makes it a unique addition to interiors. It's a more eclectic version of another DIY side table hack that repurposes IKEA products.
Aside from its unique look, this TikTok creation is especially valuable because the original poster went to her father, a former builder, for assistance. He shared professional tips for crafting a longer-lasting and more durable table. While most TikTokers recommend liquid nails, this video recommended more reliable methods that are still amateur-friendly.
This innovative DIY requires six of the BLANDA MATT Serving Bowls, a cheap or thrifted round table surface, and a bulk pack of Hesmartly Half Wood Balls. In addition to these materials, you'll need hardware pieces and adhesive, such as a threaded rod, Loctite 243 Blue Threadlockers, two-part epoxy glue, paint and primer, a polyurethane sealant, and a wood putty like Builder's Bog.
How to make a reliable side table from IKEA salad bowls
The first step in building this functional side table is to drill a hole through the six salad bowls and stick a threaded rod through the center. Hold it in place with nuts and bolts, and secure it with the Loctite glue. Glue the bottommost salad bowl upside down to create a stable base for the table to stand on. Create two spheres from four more salad bowls, and put one salad bowl facing up on top. Secure all of the bowls with a two-part epoxy glue, and wipe wood putty over the seams to even them out.
Once the leg is finished, you can move on to the table surface. In her TikTok, Penny Brooshooft recommended adding another wood piece to the topmost salad bowl for extra stability before using epoxy to attach the table surface. Either purchase a table surface brand new or upcycle one from a vintage table found at a thrift store. Epoxy the bobbins around the table edge before painting the entire piece with a paint and primer. Brooshooft chose a baby blue color for a chic yet eclectic look, then finished the piece by coating it in a polyurethane finish.
@eclette_
DIY and builder approved! The ikea bowl table has been done before, but this one is built to last! #ikeahack #diytable #bobbins #ikeabowltable #bobbintrim #diyproject
The finished table has a unique look that will best suit rooms with a similar pastel blue shade in their color scheme. However, you can always give this table a different look by using an alternative paint color. For example, a bright white will have a more versatile look, while an opaque black will have more of a moody modern aesthetic. It's a great addition to a corner in any room, where you can use it to display seasonal centerpieces, large tabletop lamps, stacks of books, or other decor that showcases your personality.