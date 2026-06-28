Woman Turns IKEA Bowls & Armrest Trays Into A Chic Coffee Table On A Budget

After you've made an IKEA trip to acquire all the necessary products, assembling this table is easier than it looks. The most demanding step is carving a wooden table surface into an oval. Carefully outline your curved shape before cutting it with a jigsaw or circular saw. Sand down the edges, and, if necessary, stain the table surface to match the IKEA bowls and armrest. You'll also need to cut out another small wood circle with the same diameter as the IKEA plant pot.

The rest of the project is simple. Start the legs by wrapping the plant pot with the armrest, topping it off with the wood circle, and securing it with an industrial-strength glue, such as Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive. Drill two serving bowl bottoms together, then use the adhesive to glue the top rim of the third bowl to the top of another one. Flip the table surface upside down, glue the DIY table legs in place, and let them sit for at least 24 hours to cure.

Once the tabletop is finished, style it to complete the look. To maintain a chic aesthetic, add a modern plant pot, coffee table books, and a trendy centerpiece. You can also customize the coffee table to accentuate your living room and its current aesthetic. Simply stain or paint the table an entirely different color, such as all white or black, to befit a more modern look.