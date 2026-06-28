Woman Turns IKEA Bowls & Armrest Trays Into A Chic Coffee Table On A Budget
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One of IKEA's serving bowls is a top seller, and not just for the reason you'd expect. The BLANDA MATT Serving Bowl is a popular choice for serving food, decorating tables, and as a key piece in crafting DIY decor. There are multiple coffee table ideas you can make with this serving bowl hack, and one unique idea by klk.interiors combines it with another popular IKEA product: the RÖDEBY Armrest Tray.
This TikTok user designed a table that uses the serving bowls and armrest as legs, much like the elegant coffee table made from metal IKEA bowls. This idea has a different look due to the asymmetrical legs that give it a boho or Scandi vibe. The materials have a natural but modern aesthetic that accentuates rustic, classic, and contemporary rooms alike. In addition to the versatile look, this table is entirely made of curved pieces, aligning with current trends in interior design.
Best of all, this is a budget-friendly endeavor with high-end results. The project requires three serving bowls, which will cost around $75. You'll also need the aforementioned armrest for $20 and a NYPON Plant Pot for $15. If thrifting or repurposing an already-owned table top, it's possible to make the entire coffee table for under $200.
How to transform IKEA items into a budget-friendly but stylish coffee table
After you've made an IKEA trip to acquire all the necessary products, assembling this table is easier than it looks. The most demanding step is carving a wooden table surface into an oval. Carefully outline your curved shape before cutting it with a jigsaw or circular saw. Sand down the edges, and, if necessary, stain the table surface to match the IKEA bowls and armrest. You'll also need to cut out another small wood circle with the same diameter as the IKEA plant pot.
The rest of the project is simple. Start the legs by wrapping the plant pot with the armrest, topping it off with the wood circle, and securing it with an industrial-strength glue, such as Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive. Drill two serving bowl bottoms together, then use the adhesive to glue the top rim of the third bowl to the top of another one. Flip the table surface upside down, glue the DIY table legs in place, and let them sit for at least 24 hours to cure.
Once the tabletop is finished, style it to complete the look. To maintain a chic aesthetic, add a modern plant pot, coffee table books, and a trendy centerpiece. You can also customize the coffee table to accentuate your living room and its current aesthetic. Simply stain or paint the table an entirely different color, such as all white or black, to befit a more modern look.