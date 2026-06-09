Woman Turns IKEA Metal Serving Bowls Into An Elegant Coffee Table On A Budget

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Do you desperately need a coffee table but can't find one you like at an affordable price? The must-have landing spots for yesterday's mail and today's cup of coffee can be surprisingly expensive, which may be why one crafty TikToker decided to seek out a better solution at IKEA. Instead of hitting up the furniture section, creator frejodesign transformed several BLANDA BLANK serving bowls into the base of an elegant coffee table that looks extremely high-end. To make it, she created three stainless steel spherical "legs", connecting two bowls together at the rims with heavy-duty adhesive to make each sphere. After prepping the look of the legs with mesh drywall tape and joint compound, she topped them off with a triangular glass tabletop.

While you can technically find coffee tables starting around $30 at IKEA and elsewhere, they often look cheap, not chic. This DIY is ideal if you're willing to ditch the particleboard style for something more modern. Although IKEA's stainless steel bowls come in several sizes, opt for 14-inch ones ($20 each). The typical coffee table height lands between 16 to 18 inches, but since the bowls only measure 6 inches high, this DIY will be lower to the ground (unless you stack additional bowls). You'll also need a glass tabletop, which you can thrift or buy new, to fit your space.

Expect to spend around $20 for the tape and pre-mixed compound, available at most home improvement stores. While you're there, grab a heavy-duty adhesive appropriate for gluing metal to metal. Products like epoxy or E6000 Adhesive should effectively bond the bowls. A palette knife, sponge, and fine-grit sandpaper round out the supplies to transform a few simple IKEA kitchenware items into a coffee table that will instantly upgrade your home.