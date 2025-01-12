The IKEA Effect: Why You Secretly Love Assembling Your Own Furniture

If we told you that there was a thing called the IKEA effect, you might think it's related to strange phenomena like shouting at unassembled furniture or the ability to escape mazes by following the scent of Swedish meatballs. We've all been there. But, in reality, the effect is about what's described in a Journal of Consumer Psychology paper as "the increase in valuation of self-made products." If that sounds underwhelming and maybe a bit predictable, consider the specifics: people think that IKEA storage boxes and Lego toys they personally assembled are more valuable than identical, pre-assembled ones. No word about the perceived value of the IKEA favorite release, the BYGGLEK Lego brick set. Does simultaneous IKEA and Lego double the value? Probably not, but it gets even a little weirder than that.

The research found that the effect occurs independent of related phenomena like the endowment effect, which says people tend to overvalue things they own whether they made them or not. Unsuccessful building and disassembly do not increase the assembler's valuation, and the assembler's self-identification as a "do-it-yourselfer" doesn't alter the effect.

No, it really appears that we simply like the things we put together a little more than things we didn't. And while this paper doesn't go into a lot more depth than that, there are some useful ways we can interpret this finding. But we must take care not to let research like this convince us that we're behaving irrationally when we secretly love building furniture from scratch. If anything, the opposite is true.