Repurpose An Old Hutch Top Into A TV Stand With Plenty Of Storage Space

Not feeling the '90s vibe of a bulky hutch? That's no reason to pass one up, whether you inherited it or found a deal at a thrift store. That's because you can upcycle them to add lots of storage to your home — plus, it's not difficult to make them stylish. Separating the top and bottom often makes it easier to find a use for the piece in your home — like transforming an old hutch top into charming laundry room storage. In this DIY, TikTok creator LivingWithQuinn uses the top as a TV stand. It works well because hutches typically have plenty shelves you could use as storage for complementary TV components, and the large top is perfect for holding the TV itself.

When choosing a hutch for this idea, consider the shape, size, and amount of storage to make sure it'll work well as a TV stand. It needs to have a large enough base to create a steady freestanding cabinet. If it seems like it would be wobbly, you may need to modify it by adding an extra horizontal wood board at the bottom or cutting off part of the hutch. Have the tools and supplies on hand in case you need to make those modifications.

You can basically use the hutch top as-is, but you may want to refinish it to make it look more modern. Small adjustments, like holes drilled in the back for cords, are also helpful as you transition the cabinet into a TV stand. While you only need the top portion for this project, there are plenty of uses for the bottom portion, too — you can turn a dated hutch into a gorgeous entryway storage solution, for example.