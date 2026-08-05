Transform An Old Hutch Into Charming Laundry Room Storage
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Traditionally, a hutch is a two-piece cabinet used to display assorted home items — often glassware or dinnerware in the top to create a beautiful display through the glass doors. But these days, the bulky furniture isn't as popular as it was in the 1980s and 1990s. So that means you'll often find them at affordable prices at thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales. Even if you don't want to set up a huge hutch in your dining room, snag those pieces when you find them for a low price. They're ideal for all sorts of storage ideas, including a laundry room storage solution like the one Adrienne Salinas made.
Lots of DIYers are using the tops or bottoms of hutches for cute projects — like turning the vintage find into shoe storage. The bottom portion is usually deeper and can work as a makeshift kitchen island or coffee bar. The narrower top can be removed from the base and installed on the wall as a large shelf. That's what Salinas does in her laundry room. The idea adds several shelves that can hold your laundry detergent and other essentials. Plus, it's a cute option that often has good character with the trim pieces and doors.
You'll need a drill to hang the top hutch onto the wall. It also helps to have a stud finder since the piece would likely be heavy, and you may need drywall anchors as well. If the hutch is a little dated, you may want to stain or paint it first. You can also add extra trim, hooks, rods, or other components that will make the laundry room shelf prettier and more functional. It's a perfect storage hack for a small laundry room.
Hang a hutch top in your laundry room
Laundry room cabinet ideas that increase your storage space make laundry a little easier to tackle. Hanging the hutch on the wall above your washer and dryer adds more vertical storage space to keep the floor of your laundry room open. Measure the space in your laundry room before purchasing the hutch top to ensure you get one that fits. If you're placing it directly above your appliances and have a top-loading machine, check the lid clearance when deciding on the placement.
@adriennesalinaas
You can find old 2 piece hutches at most antique stores, Facebook marketplace, sometimes garage sales, or maybe even in your families home that they don't have space for. Note: the screws have to show because that's where the stud was. I don't like them showing either 🙂 #laundryroomideas #antiquehome
Before you mount your new laundry room storage, consider what changes need to be made to it. You may need to remove damaged trim or replace a broken shelf. Cleaning the hutch and refinishing it freshens up the storage space. Then, add new decorative elements or make aesthetic changes. If the hutch has doors, you could remove them to create open shelving, for example. Or, install decorative trim around the front edges.
To make the unit more functional, add laundry-specific features. A fold-down laundry rack, like this Kelisiting Clothes Drying Rack, mounted to the side offers compact hang-drying space. A horizontal rod at the bottom of the hutch adds a cloth or towel hanging space. Hooks attached to the sides and bottom provide additional hanging storage. When you're ready, anchor the shelf into the studs for the best stability.