Transform An Old Hutch Into Charming Laundry Room Storage

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Traditionally, a hutch is a two-piece cabinet used to display assorted home items — often glassware or dinnerware in the top to create a beautiful display through the glass doors. But these days, the bulky furniture isn't as popular as it was in the 1980s and 1990s. So that means you'll often find them at affordable prices at thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales. Even if you don't want to set up a huge hutch in your dining room, snag those pieces when you find them for a low price. They're ideal for all sorts of storage ideas, including a laundry room storage solution like the one Adrienne Salinas made.

Lots of DIYers are using the tops or bottoms of hutches for cute projects — like turning the vintage find into shoe storage. The bottom portion is usually deeper and can work as a makeshift kitchen island or coffee bar. The narrower top can be removed from the base and installed on the wall as a large shelf. That's what Salinas does in her laundry room. The idea adds several shelves that can hold your laundry detergent and other essentials. Plus, it's a cute option that often has good character with the trim pieces and doors.

You'll need a drill to hang the top hutch onto the wall. It also helps to have a stud finder since the piece would likely be heavy, and you may need drywall anchors as well. If the hutch is a little dated, you may want to stain or paint it first. You can also add extra trim, hooks, rods, or other components that will make the laundry room shelf prettier and more functional. It's a perfect storage hack for a small laundry room.