Not Baskets, Not Shelves: This Vintage Find Turns Shoe Storage Into Charming Decor

Since hutches come in different designs, you'll have to figure out what works best for your situation. First off, set it up in an area where you have the most shoe struggles. You also might want to pick a spot where you can utilize the hutch's features for other items, too. For example, if you keep one in your bedroom for shoe storage, you can designate a drawer to be used for socks and accessories. In an entryway, you can store things like umbrellas, reusable grocery bags, and pet leashes inside of the piece, along with your family's kicks. It'll add both functionality and beauty to the space.

If you don't want your shoes to be seen through the glass display windows, consider hanging a curtain or covering them with a frosted film, like this VELIMAX Reeded Glass Window Film on Amazon. You could also place sneaker-sized bins on the shelves. Another option would be to use the bottom portion of the hutch for shoes, then the top solely for stylish, decorative items. That way, guests don't even realize what your hutch's main purpose is unless you decide to share it.

When placing your shoes inside of the hutch, make sure to tap off any dirt first to keep it clean. You could also cover the shelves with peel-and-stick tiles to protect them from filth. To help with shoe odors, hide a box of baking soda in the back of the furniture piece. Or, create sachets of activated charcoal to assist with neutralizing odor. By making a few adjustments to your antique hutch, it'll work even better as a shoe-storage solution. Not to mention, it's bound to elevate any room with its charm.