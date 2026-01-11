The Rare Vintage Dinnerware You'd Be Lucky To Find At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store

Avid collectors may be familiar with many of the Wedgwood patterns, such as the Chinese-inspired "Blue Willow" and Italian-inspired "Florentine" dinnerware sets. In fact, designs from this dinnerware brand were beloved by the late queen of England and her family. However, there are also more recent patterns worth looking for. The "Quince" pattern was produced less than a century ago, between 1969 to 1986. It is now discontinued, and the limited quantity of original ceramics makes them a lucky find.

The Quince set is unique, as it features a ring of fruits and leaves on each ceramic. The dishes themselves are white, but the multicolored pattern makes them a vibrant addition to kitchen cabinets and table settings. This design was emblazoned on various dining items, including full dinnerware sets with bowls, dinner plates, salad plates, and mugs and saucers. You can also find casserole dishes, coffee accessories, and other kitchenware sporting this classically retro pattern.

The easiest way to identify an authentic Quince is to flip the item over and look for a stamp on the bottom. As previously mentioned, Wedgwood was diligent in branding its creations. Items made after 1940 (such as the Quince collection) have simple backmarks that read, "Quince. Wedgwood. Made in England. Oven To Table."