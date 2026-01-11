The Rare Vintage Dinnerware You'd Be Lucky To Find At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a world of mass-produced goods, thrifters are lucky to find vintage ceramics and stoneware at secondhand shops. Keep an eye out for the iconic Wedgwood brand the next time you're perusing a thrift store or estate sale. Wedgwood is a well-known brand that is still designing and releasing dinnerware today, but its older vintage pieces have great value as collectible items — including its Quince collection.
Wedgwood came to be in mid-18th-century England. It was founded by its namesake, Josiah Wedgwood, who was an inventor, businessman, and adept craftsman. His stoneware was often inspired by works from other cultures, such as ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Many of the designs emblazoned on these pieces featured beautiful, colorful patterns, making them highly coveted in the past and present. Fortunately, Wedgwood prioritized branding and marked its products over the decades. This decision makes it easier for today's collectors to identify and hoard these valuable kitchen sets.
The vintage pattern to be on the lookout for
Avid collectors may be familiar with many of the Wedgwood patterns, such as the Chinese-inspired "Blue Willow" and Italian-inspired "Florentine" dinnerware sets. In fact, designs from this dinnerware brand were beloved by the late queen of England and her family. However, there are also more recent patterns worth looking for. The "Quince" pattern was produced less than a century ago, between 1969 to 1986. It is now discontinued, and the limited quantity of original ceramics makes them a lucky find.
The Quince set is unique, as it features a ring of fruits and leaves on each ceramic. The dishes themselves are white, but the multicolored pattern makes them a vibrant addition to kitchen cabinets and table settings. This design was emblazoned on various dining items, including full dinnerware sets with bowls, dinner plates, salad plates, and mugs and saucers. You can also find casserole dishes, coffee accessories, and other kitchenware sporting this classically retro pattern.
The easiest way to identify an authentic Quince is to flip the item over and look for a stamp on the bottom. As previously mentioned, Wedgwood was diligent in branding its creations. Items made after 1940 (such as the Quince collection) have simple backmarks that read, "Quince. Wedgwood. Made in England. Oven To Table."
The value of an authentic Quince piece
Every Wedgwood Quince piece is worth money to someone, but there are some factors that make them more or less valuable. A standalone bread-and-butter plate may only sell for $5 to $15 on its own. What you really need to watch for is a full set of this fruity dinnerware. On reseller sites like eBay, full 50-piece tableware sets go for over $150, while even four-piece sets go for around $50. Etsy has similar listings for around the same price. Retailers like Replacements, LTD. charge an even higher price; its 32-piece dinnerware collection is listed for over $1,000.
In short, the Quince set isn't as valuable as older Wedgwood collections. However, it has the perfect look to match current interior design trends, as old-school, vintage decor is making a comeback. This is indisputably one of the best dinnerware brands to bring quality to your table.