Entryway A Mess? This Clever Hack Hides Shoe Clutter Beautifully

If there's one spot in the house that refuses to stay clean, it's the entryway. This space sees people come and go all day. It's where shoes, coats, keys, and bags get hung, dropped, kicked off, and sometimes forgotten in a heap. And yet, the entryway sets the tone for the entire first floor.

Finding innovative ways to maintain shoe clutter in this space doesn't need to involve extra closets or shelves. In fact, you may be able to hide them in plain sight with a smart little hack involving ottomans under your entryway table. If you're looking for entryway shoe storage ideas that'll keep chaos in check, this is a great one to try, especially if you already have an ottoman or two to try it with.

@livingwithamanda I have been wanting to do this FORVER! Our console table looks beautiful, but we needed to add some practicality. 🔗 Let's DIY my ottomans! To shop this post, comment DIY. I will link the ottomans and baskets I used. https://liketk.it/53Hmb We needed a catch-all for our shoes instead of leaving them on the floor. Our existing ottomans were hollow, so I thought of the idea to cut off the fabric and store a basket inside the ottoman. First I measured the ottoman to get the appropriate size of the basket I would need. They are 19"x19" for reference. I used wire cutters to cut the staples on the bottom of the ottoman. Once all the staples were cut, I was able to take the fabric off. I placed all of the shoes in the basket and slipped the optimal over the basket to conceal the shoes. DIY complete! An ottoman that checks all the boxes—stylish, versatile, and functional. The perfect blend of form and purpose. #momdiy #homedecordiy #momswhohustle #frontentrydecor #boujeeaesthetic #boujeeonabudjet #smallhomedecor #smallhomestyle #raisedranchrenovations #homerenovations ♬ Still Into You – CYRIL & maryjo

The trick behind this clean look is to simply cut a hole in the fabric bottom of a mostly hollow ottoman and place a basket of footwear inside. Slip the ottoman off when you need to slide a pair of kicks on and put them back in the basket when you come home. No muss, no fuss, and nobody will guess your secret. This DIY keeps footwear organized in small spaces and large ones. The customizable solution doesn't even need the table to function. Simply set a couple of ottomans near the door for people to sit on while they tie their laces for a dual function.