No More Entryway Shoe Clutter: This DIY Keeps Footwear Organized In Small Spaces

To build your boot organizer, start by assessing your footwear situation, as this will affect the design. You should know how many pairs of boots you need to store on the rack so you can determine the spacing and how many posts you need. Figure out the ideal lengths for the posts as well, as some taller boots will need more space. No matter the number and size of the posts, ensure the front row is about 6 inches shorter than the back and the back row is at least 10 inches behind the front row. If you have larger shoe sizes, you may need more space between the rows. Mark the post placement on each of your longer 2-by-3 boards to indicate where to drill your pilot holes.

Once everything is measured and cut to size, attach the posts to the boards. Drill a pilot hole in the marked points, and screw the 2-by-2s onto the boards to make two rows of equally spaced upright supports. Ensure your screws go directly into the center of the posts so the boots are evenly spaced. Next, screw the rows with the posts on them to the two shorter 2-by-3 frame pieces on the ends, creating a long rectangular frame. The rack should stand on its own.

Sand the tops of the posts to avoid damaging your shoes and boots. To finish up, apply a stain and your preferred type of polyurethane finish. You could also paint the rack to match your interior. For multiple household members, consider labels or custom colors for the posts to give each person their own storage spot. After the rack is built, you can say goodbye to the clutter and keep your entryway neat.