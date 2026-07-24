Turn A Dated Hutch Into A Gorgeous Entryway Storage Solution

Start by cleaning your hutch and making any necessary small repairs with wood filler. You might be surprised by the difference a homemade wood cleaner and some elbow grease can make. Take note of the shape, color, hardware, and patterning, and compare it to the rest of your decor. Is the hutch much more ornate than your rustic home decor, or does it feel plain beside your art deco wall art? Does the natural color of the wood blend in or stick out like a sore thumb? This hutch will be one of the first things you see when you walk in, so don't settle for details that are just okay.

Decorative detailing that you're not fond of may be removable, depending on how it is attached. You may be able to pry it off or sand it down to a simpler shape. If you're changing the color, carefully remove the hardware, such as locks and handles, and set them to the side. Tape over the cabinet hinges as well, so they don't become stuck. Carefully strip the paint off the woodwork using a sander, wash the dust off, and apply your new color over it. Make sure to use the best paint for your furniture.

Match the rest of your decor, or look to current color trends like warm earth tones or rich, dramatic purples and blues. Once your paint is dry, you can reattach or replace the hardware and call it a day, or add a little extra decorative flair in the form of panel inserts. If your hutch has flat, open spaces that are begging for a little excitement, you can also cut beautiful patterns into thin wood veneers or decorative paper and glue them into the space.