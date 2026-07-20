Woman Turns A Secondhand Oak Cabinet Hutch Into A Modern Masterpiece

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Remember the wooden hutch in your granny's dining room? The one that houses china you only see on special occasions? That iconic dining room storage staple is having a renaissance, and homeowners are embracing the old-school piece with a contemporary flair. Nowadays, these gorgeous wooden structures come with sleek exteriors, modern hardware ... and a hefty price tag that averages $3,000 to $4,000. One crafty creator on YouTube decided to forgo an expensive new purchase and transformed a dated hutch into a modern-day masterpiece for much less.

RevivedbyShae managed to find a massive three-door hutch for only $100 on Facebook Marketplace, a success story if there ever was one. However, the piece boasted controversial honey oak kitchen vibes from the '90s that needed a makeover. She sanded the antiquated orange-hued cupboard and found a shade to mimic the paint-wash effect of modern-day hutches available at brands like Pottery Barn and Room & Board. The project is fairly straightforward, cost-effective, and allows for customization that new pieces do not. But keep in mind, it's time-consuming and might require a second person to help with lifting, especially if you're working with a piece of furniture that's particularly large and heavy.