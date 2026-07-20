Woman Turns A Secondhand Oak Cabinet Hutch Into A Modern Masterpiece
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Remember the wooden hutch in your granny's dining room? The one that houses china you only see on special occasions? That iconic dining room storage staple is having a renaissance, and homeowners are embracing the old-school piece with a contemporary flair. Nowadays, these gorgeous wooden structures come with sleek exteriors, modern hardware ... and a hefty price tag that averages $3,000 to $4,000. One crafty creator on YouTube decided to forgo an expensive new purchase and transformed a dated hutch into a modern-day masterpiece for much less.
RevivedbyShae managed to find a massive three-door hutch for only $100 on Facebook Marketplace, a success story if there ever was one. However, the piece boasted controversial honey oak kitchen vibes from the '90s that needed a makeover. She sanded the antiquated orange-hued cupboard and found a shade to mimic the paint-wash effect of modern-day hutches available at brands like Pottery Barn and Room & Board. The project is fairly straightforward, cost-effective, and allows for customization that new pieces do not. But keep in mind, it's time-consuming and might require a second person to help with lifting, especially if you're working with a piece of furniture that's particularly large and heavy.
How to transform a dated oak hutch
RevivedbyShae made the DIY more manageable by breaking the hutch down piece by piece and taking everything apart, starting with the doors that she sanded down to raw wood. From there, she used a wood stripper (like the Max Strip Paint & Varnish Citrus Stripper) for the remaining surfaces. When it came time to sand, she went over the entire piece with 120-grit, followed by 220-grit sandpaper. For the final part of the process — and to achieve the dreamy aesthetic of today's popular hutches — the DIYer opted for Behr's Doja hue for the wooden exterior and interior before applying Behr's Premium Fast Drying Water-Based Polyurethane. Although Doja is not currently available, you'll be able to achieve a similar effect with a hue like Behr's Coastal Beige. It might also help to consult with a paint expert about your desired finished result before selecting a shade.
If you decide to pursue this dining room trend for your own space, there are a few important things to note once the DIY is complete and it's time to style the hutch. For one, don't necessarily take a cue from granny. You'll want this statement piece to house special items but also everyday pieces — just make sure the practical stuff gets tucked away so that the statement dishware is on display. Amp up the coziness factor with complementary textiles, earth-toned hues, and personal touches like a small piece of art or a lush plant for a fun pop.