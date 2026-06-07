Forget Paint: 10 Easier Ways To Give Your Honey Oak Kitchen A Major Overhaul

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Love 'em or hate 'em, honey oak cabinets are having a moment. While some homeowners are embracing the aesthetic in all of its '90s glory, others are looking for ways to elevate the trend with a modern twist. The first instinct is to grab a brush or roller and find the best paint color for honey oak wood, but people don't take into account other avenues that are less costly and quicker, yet equally impactful. Take a breather before sifting through color swatches, and brainstorm paint-free alternatives for modernizing the look.

When it comes time to put a plan into action, you can refresh the cabinets themselves with different materials, DIYs, and unique hardware. Sometimes, you don't even need to touch the cabinets — all you need to do is focus on the space around them in order to enhance the look of the kitchen while still celebrating the wood's natural charm. Consider one (or a few) of these paint-free upgrades to achieve the honey oak cooking space of your dreams.